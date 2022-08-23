A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Mount Vernon Police Officer in Baldwin County Monday night, Aug. 22.

Ivan Lopez was killed in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Baldwin County Road 36 and State Highway 59 around 7:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock explained a four-door pickup was heading west on Baldwin County Road 36 when it reportedly ran a stop sign and struck a Mount Vernon police cruiser traveling through the intersection on State Highway 59.

He described the crash as “a high impact explosion” that killed Lopez and sent the two people in the pickup to the hospital in critical condition.

Brock’s department is heading the investigation into the incident.

In another press release, Mount Vernon Police Chief C. Duncan Herrington wrote Lopez was on his way home when he died.

“The Town of Mount Vernon and the Police Department are a very close-knit group,” he wrote. “We have lost one of our own.”

Lopez served in law enforcement for 12 years, and “found his niche in Mount Vernon.”

“He loved the community and the community loved him. Officer Lopez will not be able to be replaced due to his efforts to make (the) Mount Vernon Police Department better for our citizens,” Herrington continued. “His love of people was evident, and his heart of service was extraordinary.”

He wrote his department is helping the Summerdale Police Department and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation, but noted facts will not be released until it concludes.

Herrington thanked the Summerdale Police Department, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, FBI Mobile and other agencies in Baldwin, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties for their work and assistance.

“Officer Lopez embodied what it meant to be a social service worker with a heart for people and animals,” he concluded. “Therefore, if I could express anything positive out of this tragedy, it would be to learn from the example Officer Lopez set by his love of others.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in his statement Lopez’s death is the ninth law enforcement death this year, and believed it the first for the Mount Vernon Police Department.