A 620-unit, single-family residential development is coming to Summerdale.

The project, tentatively referred to as Tealwood, was announced Feb. 17 by Arthur Hood of HV Properties, along with its local subsidiary, AR Land Development.

“We are excited to continue to be a part of the great Baldwin County Community and to build appealing and functional custom homes for its residents,” Hood said. “This part of the county has, in the past, been under-appreciated in our opinion, and we look forward to offering a beautiful residential community with modern amenities, that will serve as a premier development in Central Baldwin County for decades to come.”

Construction is expected to start in June 2022 on the first phase of the development, which will be located on Underwood Road between County Road 9 and Ala. Highway 59. Hood and his associates recently secured four contiguous land parcels totaling 202 acres for $2.55 million.

AR Land Development will develop the project in a number of phases, with the first phase of development of 75 lots. Second and Third Phases will follow.

Units will include middle-income custom housing, with homes in the 2,000-square-foot range, on roughly 140-foot by 60-foot lots. Amenities being considered include a dog park, tennis courts and multi-use club houses.

Other active HV Properties projects on the Gulf Coast include Silver Lake Subdivision in Silverhill, Krystal Key Beach Resort in Perdido Key, Fla., and residential homes in Panama City at Emmons Bayou.

Hood divides his time between the Gulf Coast and Dallas, Texas, where he spent 10 years structuring investments and financing in various facets of the energy sector, including coal, oil, gas, solar, and biofuels. After forming Global Capital Solutions in 2007, Hood structured, consulted or brokered more than $300 million in financing for numerous projects.

But Hood’s Alabama roots run deep. He was born in Mobile and raised in Mountain Brook.

In the last decade, Hood participated in a wide range of development projects and real estate transactions along the Alabama Gulf Coast. Hood’s role ranged from buyer or seller to all aspects of deal structuring, including locating and securing financing. After forming HV Properties in 2020, Hood’s focus is now adding to his own commercial and residential real estate portfolio.

In addition to these lengthy personal holdings, Hood owns or operates a number of entertainment and event spaces in five U.S. cities, with several more cities slated for development in the entertainment sector through 2024.