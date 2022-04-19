Violent crime spiked 18.7 percent in 2021, according to the Mobile Police Department’s recently published 2021 Annual Report.

MPD posted the report online Friday, confirming what Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine has signaled over the past six months since stepping into the role: Despite spikes in violent crime and record-breaking homicides, overall crime is actually down by 6.7 percent.

Prine stated in the report’s synopsis that the crime stats reflect trends being experienced nationwide. He stressed the importance of intelligence-led policing and making sure the judicial system is empowered to keep violent offenders from reoffending.

Homicides, rape, robberies and aggravated assaults increased from 1,608 to 1,908, threatening to surpass the decade-high numbers experienced in 2017 when 1,960 violent crimes were tracked.

The 2022 year-to-date data shows Mobile on pace to reflect last year’s violent crime rates. As of April 17, there have been 15 homicides and 146 reported shootings.

There was an overall reduction in property crime, including motor vehicle theft, burglary and larceny of 11.22 percent from the previous year, from 7,898 in 2020 to 6,892 in 2021.

Motor vehicle theft was up slightly with 1,006, just eight more than the previous year. Burglary went from 1,513 in 2020 to 1,260 in 2021. Larceny experienced the largest decrease, going from 6,385 to 5,632.

The latest data shows this past year was the lowest in the past decade for Part 1 property crimes (7,898), down nearly 46 percent from 2017 when 13,941 were reported.

By volume, Precinct 1, which constitutes the southwest corner of Mobile, had the most violent crimes with 592 — an increase of 15 percent from 2020’s 514 reported crimes. The precinct includes most of the city area south of Government Street and Airport Boulevard and east of Interstate 65.

Though the smallest by volume, Precinct 4 experienced the largest increase in violent crime. The area makes up the northwest quadrant of Mobile, including the majority of the city area west of Interstate 65 and north of Cottage Hill Road. The precinct went from 330 reported violent crimes in 2020 to 410 in 2021.

Precinct 2 makes up the southwest corner of the city west of I-65 and south of Cottage Hill Road. There were 443 violent crimes last year, which was a 20 percent increase from the 368 experienced in 2020.

Precinct 3 makes up the quadrant north of Government Street and east of I-65. There were 426 violent crimes in the area in 2021 and 369 in 2020.

The Internal Affairs Unit conducted a total of 28 investigations involving a total of 37 members/employees. The investigations included two shooting investigations.

Internal employment shifts have also been problematic with MPD experiencing record levels of attrition as well as numerous leadership shifts over the past year with 101 sworn officers and 60 civilian personnel leaving the department. Only 62 of those positions were filled with new hires. Since 2015, there have been 758 employees who have left the department.

According to the report, there were 10 officers lost through MPD internal investigations. Two were terminated, one retired under investigation, four resigned under investigation and three were terminated during their probationary period. A total of 28 investigations were conducted involving 37 employees. Thirteen resulted in finding the employee acted properly, eight found improper conduct and six allegations were unfounded.

Out of 100 citizen complaints citing 225 offenses, MPD concluded 61 percent were unfounded, 17 percent found proper conduct and 19 percent found improper conduct. Complaints finding policy failures, insufficient evidence and withdrawn allegations each represented less than 1 percent.