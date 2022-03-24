A 16- and 19-year-old were the two individuals killed Friday at the intersection of Azalea Road and Cottage Hill Road, a Mobile Police Department (MPD) spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Cpl. Katrina Frazier identified Cameron Montgomery, 19, as one of the victims. According to numerous social media posts and local news stories, Ja’Kobi Freeman was the 16-year-old slain. Neither of the victims’ parents responded to an interview request.

Their deaths mark the 11th and 12th homicides in Mobile for 2022. The shooting incident was the 97th reported since Jan. 1.

A suspect has been identified in the event, though officials have declined to make it public at this time. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the suspect has a known track record for gun-involved crime and was able to escape a murder charge in 2016 off of a technicality.

Montgomery’s social media profile “Southend Chapo” tags him in numerous posts with other other accounts with handles prefaced with “Southend.” Numerous videos and pictures Montgomery is tagged in show young men brandishing handguns and semi-automatic rifles and stacks of paper money. Freeman’s social media “Lishankgang Kobi”, depicts the 16-year-old also holding up a handgun in a profile picture updated the day before his murder.

Eyewitnesses told Lagniappe at the scene Friday a gold Camry pulled beside the white sedan Montgomery and Freeman were traveling in while stopped north of the intersection. One witness who was in the vehicle ahead of the victims said it sounded like a machine gun was going off.

MPD blocked off a crime scene between the Seafood House restaurant and Shell Gas station. Another witness told Lagniappe Montgomery and Freeman drove off through the intersection and hit a power pole. Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

A community-led vigil was held Sunday night for the two teens. It was disrupted by a shootout between two parties despite a police presence at the event. More than 70 rounds were shot between all parties, including gunfire by police. No one was injured as a result of the shootout.

The double homicide directly preceded another high-profile incident, where a 44-year-old Wilmer man was killed at the conclusion of a rolling police shootout down Government Street. The chase ended near Chatham Street outside of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.

Two individuals near Dauphin Island Parkway and Government Street were injured by glass shards. One MPD officer suffered a minor injury and multiple cruisers were hit by gunfire.

Both events were uncharacteristic of most firearm-involved events as the shootings were in broad daylight and in high trafficked areas.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration sought to reassure the public of their safety during a Monday press conference.

Prine said the public is not being targeted in these types of events and these are not random acts.

Prine suggested the double homicide fell in line with a broader trend of gang-related violence. He explained that in Mobile, “gangs” mean neighborhood-based friend circles rather than organized crime groups. He said typically those involved in these events know each other and violence can normally be associated with retaliation of some sort. Prine said his department’s greatest concern is when these events take place publicly and create hazards for the general public.

Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste used the press conference as an opportunity to call on parents to step up at home and raise their children. He said the violence Mobile is experiencing is symptomatic of parental failures.