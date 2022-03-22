The Mobile Police Department has identified 44-year-old Kimmie Rogers Weaver of Wilmer as the individual killed following a high-profile police pursuit and shootout down Government Boulevard.

On Friday on the outskirts of a large crime scene, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed an individual was killed by a gunshot wound to the head outside of the Alabama School for Death and Blind on Government Street at Chattam Street. An autopsy will attempt to determine if the wound was self-inflicted. Traffic was blocked between Broad and Ann Street for several hours and dozens of cruisers were on the scene.

Prine told reporters at the crime scene that officers responded to a report of a reckless driver near St. Joseph Street at approximately 2 p.m. Officers initiated a chase at that time and the motorist fled toward Dauphin Island Parkway (DIP). Weaver allegedly got out of his vehicle at DIP and Government Street and began shooting at police, who returned fire. Weaver reportedly returned to his vehicle and drove eastbound down Government Street, where he again opened fire at officers.

An on-site witness showed video footage to a Lagniappe reporter that showed a man being removed from a gold sedan in a body bag.

Weaver wrecked outside the school, where officers discovered him deceased by a gunshot wound. Prine said one officer suffered a minor injury. Two individuals near DIP and Government Street were injured by glass shards. Multiple police cars were hit with bullets.

According to Mobile Metro Jail’s inmate portal, Weaver has been in and out of custody several dozen times and has been charged previously as a forbidden person in possession of a firearm.

This marks the second deadly MPD pursuit in a week. On Tuesday, a 23-year-old was killed attempting to flee police. Investigators believe he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree near Springhill Avenue and Ann Street. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.