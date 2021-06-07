Mobile Police are investigating the death of Joanna Ryals, 34, who was found dead near Rangeline Road and Baker Sorrell Road.

Police responded to the call of a passerby on Saturday, June 5, at around 12:39 p.m., who spotted the body off of the roadway. Evidence at the scene and the victim’s injuries are consistent with her being struck by a vehicle, MPD Lt. Chris Levy said.

“It’s early in the investigation,” Levy said. “We’re trying to figure out what events led to her being there to get struck by a vehicle.”

Her body was found in an area where people are not typically found walking, since there is only roadway and grass there, Levy said.

If individuals have any information about this incident, MPD asks that they contact the department at (251)208-7211.