Police in Mobile are continuing to look for a male suspect believed to be responsible for an attempted kidnapping near Broad Street in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the Mobile Police Department, a female victim reported the attempted abduction to police from the USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital — telling them she’d been grabbed by an unknown man and pulled into a car on Nellie Street at around 5:30 a.m. March 15.

She claimed a passenger stepped out of a vehicle, pulled her into the back seat and tried to take off her clothes. The suspect allegedly told her “he would hurt her if she screamed.”

According to the police, the victim reported she was eventually able to escape by jumping out of the moving vehicle.

In an overnight report from MPD, no details about the suspect were released other than he was male and the passenger in a car driven by another male.

Lagniappe will report additional details once they’re made available.