A high-ranking police captain is the subject of an ongoing internal investigation, public information officers with the Mobile Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Capt. Doug Parmenter is the subject of an “active administrative investigation,” according to a department spokesperson. Parmenter is currently commander of the MPD’s third precinct, which includes the Springdale Mall area, state docks and a portion of residential Midtown.





Public information officer Cpl. LaDerrick DuBose declined to elaborate on the investigation or what spurred the MPD’s inquiry into one of its four precinct commanders.



Parmenter is probably best known locally for his public appearances after MPD Officer Justin Billa was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

In addition to media interviews, Parmenter spoke during a memorial service for Billa, who worked for him in the third precinct.









