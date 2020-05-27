The Mobile Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was found lying down in a theatre room at AMC’s Mobile 16, which has been closed since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from MPD, officers responded to the theatre on Schillinger Road at around 8:33 a.m., May 26, in reference to reports of someone possibly being inside without permission.

Once inside, police say they found 33-year-old Raif Mitchell, who had reportedly been in the theatre for several days at the time. Police say there was evidence Mitchell had eaten multiple snacks and drank beverages that belonged to the theatre.

Mitchell, who according to public records lives in Mobile, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary. He was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday afternoon and has yet to post bail.