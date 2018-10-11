The Narcotics and Vice Unit with the Mobile Police Department made 21 arrests during a “reverse prostitution sting” where police posed as sex workers. According to MPD, officers launched the investigation in an effort to curtail street-level prostitution, which they say is often linked to other violent crimes.
Of those arrested, 19 were charged with either patronizing a prostitute, soliciting prostitution or loitering for the purpose of prostitution. According to MPD, the arrests were made at multiple locations throughout the city of Oct. 9.
The individuals charged can be seen in the slideshow below:
Vidal Juarez: Patronizing a Prostitute
Jose Hernandez-Quzaza: Patronizing a Prostitute
Antonio Maldonado: Patronizing a Prostitute
Jose Avilez: Patronizing a Prostitute
Troy Lappin: Patronizing a Prostitute
Diaz Mejia: Patronizing a Prostitute
Juan Santana: Patronizing a Prostitute
Alan Michaels: Patronizing a Prostitute
Jon Clay: Patronizing a Prostitute
Joseph Meredith: Patronizing a Prostitute
Johnny Antley: Patronizing a Prostitute
Charles Van Deventer: Patronizing a Prostitute
Tabatha Williams: Soliciting Prostitution
Donald Jackson: Patronizing a Prostitute
William Duckworth: Soliciting Prostitute, public intoxication
Kenneth Welch: Patronizing a Prostitute, possession of a controlled substance
Claude Brown: Patronizing a Prostitute
Clfford Garling: Patronizing a Prostitute, possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Gardner: Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution
