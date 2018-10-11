The Narcotics and Vice Unit with the Mobile Police Department made 21 arrests during a “reverse prostitution sting” where police posed as sex workers.  

According to MPD, officers launched the investigation in an effort to curtail street-level prostitution, which they say is often linked to other violent crimes.

Of those arrested, 19 were charged with either patronizing a prostitute, soliciting prostitution or loitering for the purpose of prostitution. According to MPD, the arrests were made at multiple locations throughout the city of Oct. 9.

The individuals charged can be seen in the slideshow below:

