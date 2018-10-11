The Narcotics and Vice Unit with the Mobile Police Department made 21 arrests during a “reverse prostitution sting” where police posed as sex workers.



According to MPD, officers launched the investigation in an effort to curtail street-level prostitution, which they say is often linked to other violent crimes.



Of those arrested, 19 were charged with either patronizing a prostitute, soliciting prostitution or loitering for the purpose of prostitution. According to MPD, the arrests were made at multiple locations throughout the city of Oct. 9.

The individuals charged can be seen in the slideshow below: Vidal Juarez: Patronizing a Prostitute Jose Hernandez-Quzaza: Patronizing a Prostitute Antonio Maldonado: Patronizing a Prostitute Jose Avilez: Patronizing a Prostitute Troy Lappin: Patronizing a Prostitute Diaz Mejia: Patronizing a Prostitute Juan Santana: Patronizing a Prostitute Alan Michaels: Patronizing a Prostitute Jon Clay: Patronizing a Prostitute Joseph Meredith: Patronizing a Prostitute Johnny Antley: Patronizing a Prostitute Charles Van Deventer: Patronizing a Prostitute Tabatha Williams: Soliciting Prostitution Donald Jackson: Patronizing a Prostitute William Duckworth: Soliciting Prostitute, public intoxication Kenneth Welch: Patronizing a Prostitute, possession of a controlled substance Claude Brown: Patronizing a Prostitute Clfford Garling: Patronizing a Prostitute, possession of a controlled substance. Anthony Gardner: Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution Demetrice Laffitte: Patronizing a Prostitute