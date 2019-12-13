The Mobile Police Department has confirmed that one of their officers died today from a self-inflicted gunshot wound — an incident that appears to be connected to large police presence reported near the intersections of Florida and Emogene Streets earlier this morning.

Few details are known at this time, but shortly after responding officers and paramedics cleared a scene where they had been gathered near the Catholic Social Services building on Florida Street, MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste announced the death of 29-year-old Officer Justin Carmen to local media.

“We are mourning the death of one of our brothers in blue today. Our law enforcement family has lost Officer Justin Carmen early this morning to a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Battiste said in a statement. “We ask for the community’s prayers and support for Officer Carmen’s family during this time of loss as well as his police family as they come to terms with his sudden death.”

According to police, Carmen joined the force in March graduated from MPD academy June 18.

In the event more information is released by the department, it will be added to this story.