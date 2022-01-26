Seven of Mobile’s 51 homicides have not resulted in an arrest yet, a Mobile Police Department (MPD) spokesperson indicated Monday. The department is requesting the public’s assistance in gathering information which could lead to the identifying suspects.

Last year’s homicide count set the most murders in a year on record, according to data beginning in 1984. MPD has been able to make arrests in connection with 86 percent of these cases, but they’re hoping to close the 14-percent deficit. Four homicides occurred in two separate incidents while three are individual homicide investigations.

A statement from Chief Paul Prine said public assistance is needed in the following homicide investigations:

The double homicide of Tony Lewis, 62, and Lelia Baldwin, 68

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at approximately 6:23 p.m. Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the 700 block of Dr. Thomas Avenue North in reference to multiple shots fired and a report that the residence was on fire. Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. After Mobile Fire-Rescue extinguished the house fire, they found two deceased people inside.

The murder of Davion Holder, 19

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at approximately 12:18 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Vienna Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim, shot at the location. Officers also located an adult female victim who had been shot. The adult female was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The adult male victim died as a result of his injuries.

The murder of Bryan Maynard, 21

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, at approximately 2:11 p.m., officers responded to 3201 Airport Blvd. to report shots fired. Shortly after the first call, officers were dispatched to Firestone, 3105 Airport Blvd., where a male victim was found shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The murder of James Shinn Jr., 57

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 7:11 p.m., police officers responded to the 2900 block of Booker Street in reference to a male shot. Upon arrival, officers located 57-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The double homicide of Andre Carter, 36, and Dwan Williams, 23

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Mobile Police officers responded to the 6200 block of Rangeline Road in reference to two individuals shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 23-year-old male and 36-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle; the victims were pronounced deceased on the scene.

“The Mobile Police Department believes every victim deserves justice and that the deceased victim’s family, friends, and community deserve closure,” said MPD Public Affairs Officer Cpl. Katrina Frazier.

“There is NO statute of limitations when it comes to homicide cases. Our dedicated Homicide Division continues to work tirelessly to pursue all leads and evidence while working to identify those responsible for taking the life of another. Our detectives see it as their solemn duty to bring these killers to justice.”

Frazier said MPD’s greatest resource in solving homicide cases is information from witnesses, family, friends, and the community.

Anyone with information on these cases is encouraged to contact MPD at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip. At this time, no rewards are being offered.