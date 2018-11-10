A Mobile Police officer was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market near Knollwood Drive and Cottage Hill Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the unidentified officer was shot in the upper arm and is expected to make a full recovery. The shooter remains at large and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.



According to a report from WKRG, witnesses described the officer and suspect exchanging fire in the parking lot.The suspect attempted to flee in a gray Dodge car before abandoning it and continuing on foot.



It’s unclear as to whether the suspect was struck during the exchange, but police are urging those in the area to remain inside at this time as they continue to search for the suspect in nearby neighborhoods and apartment complexes.

A half-mile area near where the shooting took place was blocked off as recently as 8:35 p.m. Police identified 17-year-old Dajoune Devon DuBose as a person of interest in the case around 8:30 p.m., though they did not say if was believed to be the shooter.

DuBose is is roughly 5’7” with brown eyes black hair. He was last described as wearing “all black.”

