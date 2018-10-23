The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying any suspects involved in four unsolved homicides that occurred in 2018.



Mobile has had 23 homicides so far in 2018, but the MPD has managed to make an arrest in 19 of those so far.

Now they’re offering a $2,500 reward to any person who can offer any information leading to an arrest in one of those four unsolved cases.

Anyone wishing to report a tip to police can call the MPD at (251) 208-7000 or (251) 208-7211.

Details about the unsolved investigations can be read below:



Corey Robinson, 28

Synopsis: On Saturday, March 31, 2018, at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to the dead end of Crenshaw Street in reference to a vehicle fire. When the fire was extinguished, a badly burned deceased body of a male was found in the front passenger seat. Police identified Robinson as the victim later that week

Richard Berryhill, 46

Synopsis: On Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10:10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Jones Avenue in reference to man being reported down in a driveway. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim stated he did not know who shot him.

Tevin Gamble, 27

Synopsis: On Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at approximately 11:10 a.m., police responded to the area of Stanton Road at Brandon Avenue in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Joel Baker, 49

Synopsis: On Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at approximately 11:51 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Wilson Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim, Baker, was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.