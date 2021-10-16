The Mobile Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying suspects of interest in the shooting that took place Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during the Vigor-Williamson football game. The individuals shown in the photograph that accompanies this post are suspects in a shooting investigation.

The shooting took place at approximately 9:56 p.m. Multiple injuries were reported and the victims were transported to an area hospital. One individual of the victims suffered a life-threatening injury. As of Saturday morning, the condition of the victims was not available, according to MPD public affairs officer Katrina Frazier.

MPD officials ask that if anyone has additional information pertaining to the case or the whereabouts of these individuals in the photograph they are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or submit a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip

Saturday morning, Vigor Principal Gerald Cunningham announced the game between Vigor and Williamson, which was halted and later suspended when the incident occurred, will be completed on Monday at 10 a,m. at Theodore High School. Fans will not be allowed to attend. When the game was suspended, Vigor held a 28-12 lead with 5:49 remaining to be played.