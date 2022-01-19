In a recent drug bust, the Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit, in conjunction with the DEA, seized a street value of $257,570 worth of drugs. The suspect involved has been arrested.
Howard Marks Jr., 36, is behind bars after investigators connected him to one of the larger drug busts in recent years. Marks has been charged with trafficking marijuana. He has a history of manufacturing controlled substances, possession of controlled substances and robbery.
A total of $23,254 in U.S. currency was also confiscated. Below is a list of the drugs seized and the street value of each.
A bond has not been set at this time.
|Item
|Quantity
|Street Value
|Marijuana
|86 lbs
|$206,400
|Packwood Pre-Rolled Marijuana Blunt
|298 packs
|$14,900
|L.A. Riots Ultra Premium Cannabis Oil Carts
|490 units
|$7,350
|Runtz Vapes
|261 units
|$6,525
|Flight Premium Infused Chocolates 600 mg
|299 bars
|$7,475
|THC Cereal Bars
|250 bars
|$3,750
|Sweeter High THC Syrup
|108 ounces
|$1,080
|Sweeter High THC Gummy
|39 packs
|$390
|Wonder Bar THC Candy Bar
|298 bars
|$8,940
|Wonder THC Reese’s Mini Cups
|19 packs
|$760
|TOTAL
|$257,570
