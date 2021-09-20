A Mobile Police Department spokeswoman has tamped down speculation that a body found near a dumpster at the Tillman’s Corner Walmart today is that of Brian Laundrie, a Florida man wanted in connection to the disappearance of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.

The story has grabbed national headlines, as the two had been traveling around the country by van and documenting their journey via social media, but Laundrie returned to Florida at the beginning of September without her. A female body was found in Wyoming yesterday that matches Petito’s description. Police have been trying to locate Laundrie, who is identified as a “person of interest” in the case but his family says they haven’t seen him since last week.

MPD spokeswoman Charlette Solis told Lagniappe authorities are about “90 percent” certain the man found dead in Tillman’s Corner is not Laundrie. Although to confirm that, police would need to wait on a report from forensics.

Speculation has been rampant about the connection between the body and Laundrie since the body was discovered, especially given that MPD has received many calls in reference to sightings of Laundrie being in the Mobile area in the last few days.

Solis acknowledged that MPD has investigated those sightings, but as of yet, she said there is not enough evidence to suggest Laundrie has been in the area.