Mobile Fire Department trucks raced through downtown Mobile this afternoon to fight through the 5 p.m. snarl of traffic going through Bankhead Tunnel, responding to a fire at Battleship Park in the hull of a submarine there.

Battleship Park houses the WWII era battleship USS Alabama, as well as the USS Drum, a submarine that also served in WWII. A press release from MFRD said crews were battling a fire and evacuating people.

“MFRD companies are on scene of a fire at Battleship Park (2703 Battleship Parkway). Reports are that a fire is in the hull of a submarine at the Park. All civilians successfully evacuated the structure prior to MFRD arrival on scene,” a press release stated. “Crews continue to battle smoke to extinguish the fire on scene. An investigation is pending.”

MFRD sent out the release at 5:28 p.m.

According to ussalabama.com, the USS Drum is the oldest submarine on public display. According to recent interview on FM Talk 106.5, which hosted a live radio program from the park on Wednesday, the Drum has been undergoing renovations recently. The Drum is the only submarine listed on the website as being on display at the park, but there has been no confirmation yet if the fire was aboard the Drum or another vessel.