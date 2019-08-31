Mobile Police say at least 10 people were injured during a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium following the football game between two local high schools Friday evening.

According to Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, officers responded to reports of shots fired around 10 p.m. after the game between Williamson High School and LeFlore High School. At this time, MPD believes at least 10 people were shot that ranged between the ages of 15 to 18.

No information about the status of the victims or the nature of their injuries has been released, though all 10 have been transported to local hospitals for treatment. The only detail Battiste offered was that most of the victims seemed to have been sitting on the “LeFlore side of the stadium.”

Battiste said two individuals had been detained at the scene for questioning. However, at this time, police aren’t sure who the actual shooter was or whether there may have been more than one person firing shots. In the meantime, Battiste told residents in the Leinkauf and Maysville areas to remain alert.

“I don’t think we are worried about anybody running the streets but I would always encourage people to be cautious especially in the immediate neighborhood,” he said. “If the individual that perpetrated this particular incident is walking around the neighborhood he or she may still be armed.”

Battiste did say he believes MPD will make an arrest in the case given the number of people that were at the game and the security surveillance that exists at Ladd-Peebles. As he has all to often in recent years, Battiste expressed his concern about the number of violent events involving young people in Mobile.

“Young people are bringing beef that they have with each other in their neighborhoods to public places and they’re putting other people in harm’s way, and we’re going to have to be more aggressive on our end as a city as to how we hold these individuals accountable when they go before the courts,” Battiste said. “It is unacceptable for people to not be able to come out and enjoy an event watching their children play in a football game or perform in the band. We will not tolerate this in our city.”

Battiste said police would release more details about the victims and any potential suspects as that information was received and indicated that police would be on the scene at the stadium for a long time.

He briefly discussed security measures at high school games hosted at Ladd-Peebles, which he said included the use of a handheld metal detector and a requirement for clear bags. He did say that some extra steps are taken at college games, adding that MPD may review security for all events going forward.