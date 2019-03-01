The Mobile Police Department will hold a Promotion Ceremony to recognize 25 members of the department who have moved up in rank.

Officers promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant and corporal will be honored. The ceremony is Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. It will take place at Government Plaza Multi-Purpose Room located at 205 Government Street.

Here is a list of officers and their new rank. Family, friends and the public are invited to attend:

Lieutenant to Captain

James Cunningham

Sergeant to Lieutenant

John Angle

Sean Fisher

Lee Laffitte

Leron Lewis

Louis Screws

Kendall Sterrett

Erika Stuart

Corporal to Sergeant

Michael Cook

LaDerrick Dubose

Joseph Goff

Mark Hearn

James Manning

Charles Rogers

Paul Workman

Officer to Corporal

Erica Adams

Talon Edwards

Joshua Evans

David Goodman

Raymond Grissett

Rusty Hodskins

Charles Miller

Kevin Naman

Joshua Nix

Matthew Shirey