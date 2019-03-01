The Mobile Police Department will hold a Promotion Ceremony to recognize 25 members of the department who have moved up in rank.
Officers promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant and corporal will be honored. The ceremony is Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. It will take place at Government Plaza Multi-Purpose Room located at 205 Government Street.
Here is a list of officers and their new rank. Family, friends and the public are invited to attend:
Lieutenant to Captain
James Cunningham
Sergeant to Lieutenant
John Angle
Sean Fisher
Lee Laffitte
Leron Lewis
Louis Screws
Kendall Sterrett
Erika Stuart
Corporal to Sergeant
Michael Cook
LaDerrick Dubose
Joseph Goff
Mark Hearn
James Manning
Charles Rogers
Paul Workman
Officer to Corporal
Erica Adams
Talon Edwards
Joshua Evans
David Goodman
Raymond Grissett
Rusty Hodskins
Charles Miller
Kevin Naman
Joshua Nix
Matthew Shirey