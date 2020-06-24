The Mobile Police Department plans to crack down on anyone under the age of 17 found in the Downtown Entertainment District after 10 p.m., according to a statement released Wednesday.



Under an existing city ordinance, the parents of minors caught “hanging out” in the Entertainment District between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. can be fined anywhere from $100 to $500, and MPD said today it plans to increase curfew enforcement efforts through the summer beginning Friday, June 26.



According to MPD, no warnings will be given and immediate action will be taken. The fines for the parents of curfew violators are $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for a second violation. Under the existing section of the ordinance, Sec. 39-262, a minor is defined as any person age 17 or younger.



A parent or guardian of a minor commits an offense if he or she intentionally, recklessly, knowingly, negligently permits, or by insufficient control, allows a minor to remain in a public place during curfew hours. The curfew hours are 10 p.m. on any day until 5 a.m. on the following day, per the ordinance.

“The purpose of enforcing this curfew is to prevent juvenile-related crime and violence,” an MPD spokesperson said in a statement. “There is less chance to commit crime or become a victim of crime if minors are home during the nighttime hours.”