After several high-profile crimes including a sexual assault in broad daylight have tarnished the safety profile of downtown Mobile in recent months, the Mobile Police Department is planning to fully staff a new downtown precinct.

Plans are underway to expand what is currently known as Central Events on the corner of Dauphin and North Jackson streets downtown to a full precinct, with a captain and shift lieutenants, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced at a Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast Tuesday morning and Public Safety Director James Barber later confirmed at a Mobile City Council pre-conference meeting.

“Central Events has remained roughly the same for 25 years,” Barber said. “With all the growth [downtown] it is appropriate to staff it up. It’ll be a slow increase.”

The supervisor of Central Events, Lt. James Cunningham will be promoted to captain March 1 and the new precinct will open on March 2, Barber said.

“It’ll ramp up as [residential development] comes in,” he said.

Currently Central Events operates under the leadership of the MPD’s Third Precinct, Barber said. The new Central Precinct will encompass the area from Beauregard (Broad) Street to the Causeway and down Canal Street, he said.

The plans would make MPD a five precinct department once again. The department officially consolidated the number of precincts from five to four in June of 2014. Until that time, the department operated the five precincts from four buildings.