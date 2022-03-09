The waiting is the worst part for Ari Rosenbaum, president of the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group (MSEG), which is responsible for the operation of Hank Aaron Stadium. At least for a few more days.

MSEG was unanimously approved by the Mobile City Council in 2019 to assume the final two years of a contract between the city and BallCorps LLC, owners of the former Mobile BayBears minor league franchise, to operate the stadium. As part of the agreement, MSEG was contracted to pay $25,000 in rent quarterly as well as cover the costs of maintenance of the stadium and its utility costs.

That contract is scheduled to end March 31 and the future of MSEG’s association with the stadium remains uncertain, just as the future of the stadium and its property remains a mystery. There is no shortage of rumors as to what will happen concerning the stadium and its property, which is owned by the Little family.

It is that uncertainty — and the waiting — that consumes Rosenbaum and others in his company.

“I don’t know 100 percent what is going to happen to this place,” Rosenbaum said this week. “There is a developer who is in the process of purchasing the property. … We’ve been working with them on the future of the place and trying to figure out where we stand. Can we get an extension [to the contract] still? What’s the city’s position in all that? We’ve been stuck in this process for a while now and we have not signed any extension. There is nothing in front of us to sign at the moment.”

City officials, who have publicly stated they have been pleased with MSEG’s operation of the stadium, are not at liberty to sign an extension with the company to continue operating the stadium until there is a resolution concerning the stadium and the property on which it rests is determined.

According to Rosenbaum, there is a developer interested in purchasing the property, but it is not known if the developer, should he purchase the property, intends to keep the stadium or tear it down to make room for other development on the property.

Because of the uncertainty and the fast-approaching end of their contract, MSEG officials are unable to schedule events to take place at the stadium beyond the March 31 date. Rosenbaum said there are a few baseball games scheduled at The Hank in the coming days, as well as the annual Bernie Carbo Fantasy Baseball Camp and a fair that will take place at the stadium parking lot beginning March 17 for 10 days.

There was an attempt to bring the Savannah Bananas baseball team back this year for a game or two. The Bananas, which offer a different brand of entertainment-based baseball, were a popular attraction at the stadium last year. The team was originally going to play one game last year but brisk ticket sales led them to play two games at The Hank. The team wanted to return to The Hank this year but wanted to do so in April. Because of the uncertainty that exists and the MSEG contract ending March 31, a deal was unable to be struck.

“We have held off all our events after March 31 until things get figured out,” Rosenbaum said.

With the uncertainty, MSEG has moved a lot of its property, including its $1.5 million holiday light show equipment — the group features popular Halloween and Christmas lights shows at the stadium at the end of each year — to a warehouse on Halls Mill Road.

“We have a secondary office-warehouse — and we were going to do that no matter what because the light show is kind of a side thing to the stadium. It happens to be here at the stadium also, but we are also talking to other cities. So we had to have a large space where we can work on the lights and things like that,” he said.

Rosenbaum said MSEG “would love” to keep the light shows at The Hank, but again, there is not an agreement in place as to how to do that. He said he and others at MSEG are working to get something finalized concerning the light shows in Mobile, whether they are held at The Hank or elsewhere in the future. There is also the possibility the light shows would take place in another city, perhaps in Mississippi, Florida or Louisiana.

“Certainly we’re running low on time, but we got into this so that we could be here long term,” Rosenbaum said. “That’s the ultimate goal. Whether that’s going to happen or not, I’m not sure. But we’d love to be here as long as we’re allowed to be here and keep putting on events for the city in terms of what we have done in the past — baseball, concerts, all those things.”

Last season, the Babe Ruth World Series was held at The Hank, along with more than 300 baseball games, Rosenbaum said, adding his aim has always been to bring another baseball team back to Mobile. “That’s my long-term goal no matter what happens,” he said.

And so they wait.

“It’s tough because a lot of the events we do are long-term planning events and you have to play things a year or two in advance,” Rosenbaum said. “We took over in December of 2019 and really never had a chance because of COVID. So we fought through that and now we’re fighting through this, of trying to get things set in stone so we can continue our future here and keep the facility going.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s a process. I don’t blame anyone. I know the city cares about what happens to this place and the developer wants to keep it open and going. It’s just getting through all the red tape I guess. I don’t know what to call it.”