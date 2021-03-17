If “the world is your oyster,” then it takes a big planet to suit the Big Oyster. Aside from shoehorning in former Lagniappe Cuisine Editor Billy Curtright’s favored sobriquet for Mobile — we’re talking mid-’00s, kids — what I’m saying is an international port deserves the widest of possibilities.

Especially in 2021’s springtime, where it seems rejuvenation has extra meaning and momentum. Added necessity, too.

Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has accepted the challenge. They’re inviting Azalea City denizens to a sonic tour de force inside the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.) to close out March. The journey spans tone, pace and culture in a show poised to leave attendees both breathless and refreshed.

As in the previous pandemic-adjusted shows, there are twice the number of musical voyages available per day, an effort to allow social distancing throughout the hall while satisfying as many travelers as possible. Capacity is capped at 400, a fraction of the standard 1,900.

Shows on Saturday, March 27 are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The March 28 Sunday matinees are at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The musicians’ safety is paramount as well. That’s why ensemble sizes have been shaved, with fewer brass and wind instruments employed.

Ticket holders will want their seatbelts fastened because the journey’s beginning is a Saturn V rocket blast. The pyrotechnics are courtesy of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s notoriously high-octane number, “Flight of the Bumblebee.” The Russian composer penned it as an orchestral interlude for his opera “The Tale of Tsar Saltan” in 1899, but it quickly exceeded the whole opera in popularity.

Evocative of its chaotic and buzzing namesake, the piece is filled with frenetic runs of chromatic 16th notes. Easily emblazoned on listeners’ marveled memories, it moved quickly through 20th-century popular culture. It was covered by jazz trumpeters, cropped up in Walt Disney cartoons and even melded with a theremin’s ethereal tones to create the theme for “The Green Hornet.”

The orchestral journey next heads to France with Claude Debussy’s “Danses sacrée et profane,” a swirling reverie seemingly designed to stoke contemplation. Its genesis was thanks to innovation. In 1897, the Paris-based company Pleyel presented a new chromatic harp that nearly doubled the number of strings and, five years later, invited Debussy to compose a piece for the new instrument. “Danses” was born.

Over a century later, Debussy’s work survives while Pleyel’s harp has fallen from favor. MSO Principal Harpist Katie Ott will revive history when she employs one of the original instruments for this concert.

Then it’s back over the Alps to Austria for Gustav Mahler’s Adagietto from his Symphony No. 5. The movement sparked immediate adulation, so much so that it made its British premiere 36 years before the full symphony did.

The entire masterpiece was written after a near-fatal medical event pushed Mahler to recuperate at a lakeside villa where his life’s good fortune became fully apparent. In the midst of putting his gratitude to music, he met his future wife, Alma, and poured the sweep of his swelling emotions into the Adagietto movement.

The piece is beguiling, starting from a tender exploration carrying an almost sonorous undertone, but then builds into the rapturous. Even as the dynamic eases back, its arc seems to continually ascend to a point so emotional it feels ready to shatter. That would explain its contemporary association with the complexity needed for 9/11 commemorative events.

The last leg heads homeward on the back of American grandmaster Aaron Copland and the appropriately bracing “Appalachian Spring.” Commissioned by dancer and choreographer Martha Graham as World War II raged, Copland’s populist style is in full flower throughout, with open, gentle harmonies evocative of the American landscape. Its theme is built on 19th-century pioneers, a community that builds a barn then comes together as a young couple weds.

The composer employed a Shaker melody — “Simple Gifts” — to forge an iconic, highly stirring and inescapable motif. As a finish for this show, in this era and scenario, it couldn’t be more perfectly selected.

While a bigger “Appalachian Spring” arrangement is common, MSO will present the original score intended for a 13-piece chamber orchestra. It suits pandemic allowances and doesn’t detract from its sublime majesty in any way.

Each concert performance is roughly one hour in length with no intermission. The theater will be sanitized between performances.

Tickets for this concert ($15 – $82) and packages for the final three concerts of the season ($45 – $171) are still available. For more information, visit mobilesymphony.org.