The Gothic South seems a long way from Ireland but the Emerald Isle is front and center when Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents “A Celtic Christmas” on Dec. 14 and 15 at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.). Symphony personnel are excited about special guests Cherish the Ladies, an Irish musical ensemble whose comedic reputation matches their musical one.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for WKRG’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

The Saturday show is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 to $80 and can be purchased online at mobilesymphony.org, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.). Student tickets are $10.

MOJO mixes midwinter holidays

The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) will celebrate the midwinter holiday mix with a musical melange. They toast the solstice season Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m., in a show entitled “Klezmer and Claus.” Former Jazz Society of Pensacola Musical Director Joe Occhipinti leads a lively ensemble to delight guys and girls alike in Bellingrath Hall at Central Presbyterian Church (1260 Dauphin St.).

Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members and includes a light jambalaya dinner. Guests are asked to add their favorite holiday fare, enough to share. Wine, beer and beverages will be available.

MOJO will accept donations of board games and toys for Family Promise of Coastal Alabama. A specific list of needed items can be found at mojojazz.org.

For more information, call 251-459-2298 or go to mojojazz.org.

MAC features Fairhope artists

The Mobile Arts Council (MAC) will highlight a couple of Eastern Shore artists in their December exhibitions in Room 1927 (6 S. Joachim St.). Fairhope’s Erin Revere has assembled “The Contrast” for display. Fellow Fairhopian Leslie Baumhower has a collaborative project executed with Benita McNider entitled “Eclectic.”

Both exhibits hang through Dec. 20. An opening reception will take place during the Dec. 13 LoDa ArtWalk, 6 – 9 p.m.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday – Friday.

For more information, call 251-432-9796 or go to mobilearts.org.

“Nutcracker” on Fairhope stage

Bay Shore Ballet presents Peter Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” at the Fairhope Civic Center (161 N. Section St., Fairhope) for their 24th anniversary of the Bay Shore Ballet Theatre. The production features over 60 dancers directed by Bay Shore Ballet Artistic Director Janet Carole. Sets are by master scenic artist and designer William Loyed.

Dec. 14 shows are at 2:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The Dec. 15 matinee is 3 p.m.

Tickets range $8 – $14. Reserved seating is $17 by calling Bay Shore Ballet Academy at 251-990-9744. They can be purchased at the door prior to performance, or at Page & Palette bookstore (32. S. Section St., Fairhope) or online at bayshoreballet.com.