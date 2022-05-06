Authorities have confirmed that a preliminary investigation into Friday morning’s shooting in downtown Mobile indicates it was a murder-suicide.

According to Mobile Police Department Public Affairs Officer Cpl. Katrina Frazier, officers responded to a reported shooting at Gulf City Body and Trailer Works located at 601 S. Conception Street at approximately 10:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one man dead and another man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Frazier said the injured man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is Mobile’s 20th murder since the beginning of the year and the 171st reported shooting incident.