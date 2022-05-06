Authorities have confirmed that a preliminary investigation into Friday morning’s shooting in downtown Mobile indicates it was a murder-suicide.
According to Mobile Police Department Public Affairs Officer Cpl. Katrina Frazier, officers responded to a reported shooting at Gulf City Body and Trailer Works located at 601 S. Conception Street at approximately 10:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one man dead and another man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Frazier said the injured man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The incident is Mobile’s 20th murder since the beginning of the year and the 171st reported shooting incident.
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here