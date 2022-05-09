Authorities have identified the two victims of a murder-suicide that occurred Friday morning.
According to the Mobile Police Department, a preliminary investigation indicates Robert Abercrombie, 76, shot William Paul, 71, at Gulf City Body and Trailer Works on South Conception Street around 10 a.m. After the shooting, Abercombie reportedly turned the gun on himself.
Abercrombie was pronounced dead on the scene when first responders arrived. Paul was found suffering from a life-threatening injury and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The incident is Mobile’s 20th murder since the beginning of the year and the 171st reported shooting incident.
