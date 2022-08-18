In collaboration with Spire Alabama, Murphy High School unveiled a new “Farm to Table” program which will serve the student body and the local community alike.

Officials from Spire Alabama, Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), state and local officials, and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson were on-hand for the dedication and ceremonial planting for the program and the recently-built greenhouse on the Murphy campus.

The program is the first of its kind in the Mobile area and one of the primary missions of the Farm to Table program is to eliminate “food deserts” which are areas in which it is difficult to buy affordable, fresh food. The hope is the program will provide students with the necessary tools for smaller farming in their community and supporting a healthier lifestyle.

MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill, who was in attendance, said the program will hopefully lead to new career paths for some students where they might not have had the opportunity to pursue before.

“Murphy is the flagship school and to have something in that area like the Farm to Table program will be great,” Threadgill said. “To be on both sides of that learning experience from growing food, to cooking food and being able to merge those two together to help create a career preparation course is awesome.”

Threadgill says without the partnership with Spire Alabama, there is a good chance the program most likely would not have happened.

“Without Spire Alabama, it would not have been possible, so hats off to them,” Threadgill said. “They have partnered with us on a couple of different things in the past so they really are just great educational partners.”

Just in the first year, the program has had notable success with multiple projects being completed including the construction of the aforementioned 20-foot by 40-foot outdoor classroom greenhouse, 19 raised beds, 10 seed-growing tables and two planting tables among other things. Planting has already begun at the greenhouse including multiple in-season plants and vegetables which will all be under the care of the students participating.

“As I watch these students putting these boxes together and planting fruits and vegetables, it makes me see that collaboration of working together that we all have to do in order to move anything forward,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

Spire Alabama President Joe Hampton says when Spire had the chance to give back to the community while making an impact in local education, the decision to partner with Murphy High School and the MCPSS was a no-brainer.

“To have a science program just like this that is going to lead students not only into engineering and other great science professions but also the opportunity to learn much more about agriculture and take food from the earth to their table is tremendously important,” Hampton said. “We were very excited for our opportunity to partner with Murphy High School and the Mobile County School System on this endeavor.”

As for the students using the program, there is resounding optimism for the opportunities that might now become available that had not previously.

Marc Leyk and Karmen Finley are both juniors at Murphy High School and will be utilizing the greenhouse and the program for multiple purposes and both say that having the program will hopefully impact more than just the student body.

“A lot of us normally wouldn’t have access to things like this in our everyday lives. Most people around here have smaller areas where they can’t plant a garden and so with this being opened here at Murphy, it means that students that want to learn about agriculture or things in that area now have an opportunity to do so through different ways,” Leyk said.

Add in the fact that a healthier lifestyle might come as a product of the program and it’s a win-win for all parties involved, Finley said.

“We are growing everything that’s in season, not just regular flowers or anything. We are growing fresh food that you can actually eat and things that are actually good for your body. And these are also things that we can use and apply in our sports medicine classes as well so it’s really something that can benefit a lot of different areas,” Finley said.





