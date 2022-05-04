Murphy principal Sean Clark is a busy man these days, and not only because graduation day is approaching. With the recent announcement that football head coach Rico Jackson has left the school to take over as head coach at Tarrant High School, Clark now has three head coaching vacancies to fill heading into the next school year. He also has openings for a head coach in volleyball and softball.

For the time being, Clark is collecting resumes and getting ready to schedule interviews in an effort to quickly fill all three vacancies.

“We’re trying to get interviews set up next week and we’d like to have somebody by the 16th [of May], but I don’t know if we can make that happen,” Clark said of the football opening. “It just depends on how the interviews go the next 10 days or so.”

On Thursday, Clark said he received several inquiries and resumes from those interested in the football opening, which just became public earlier this week.

“Especially [Thursday], my email has sort of imploded because of the number of emails I have received,” he said. “I’ve gotten some [resumes] from people who are out of state who have been successful coaches, I’ve gotten some college coaches that have shown some interest and then we’ve got some really strong local candidates that have reached out and thrown their name in the hat. From a candidacy pool, we’re really strong. Now it’s just a matter of lining up interviews and [deciding] how we want to move forward and getting all of that squared away.”

Murphy is coming off a 2-8 season in 2021, Jackson’s third year at the helm. He started with a 6-5 mark and a spot in the Class 7A playoffs in 2019, but the team was 5-5 in 2020 and fell again in 2021.

The Panthers are moving down to Class 6A, Region 1 this season, but that will not make things any easier for them as they join the newly realigned region that also includes Saraland, St. Paul’s, Spanish Fort, McGill-Toolen, Blount, Theodore, Baldwin County and Robertsdale.

Asked if he expected to lose assistant coaches on the football staff or retain them, Clark said, “I think it’s going to be a little bit of both. Some individuals have expressed they are going to look elsewhere simply because they have to protect themselves with a new head coach coming in. There’s going to be some turnover in our staff, but there will be some consistency as well because my head basketball coach is a football assistant as well and he’s not going anywhere. There are others who have said they would like to stay and be a part of it. You’re going to see some changes to the staff, but there are some who are here who will carry over to the new staff.”

As for the softball and volleyball posts, Clark said he also hopes to have those positions filled as soon as possible.

“We’re in the process of getting those filled,” he said. “From that standpoint, I had to wait and see what my teaching units were and then try to successfully match up certifications with the applicants who have applied. We should get those squared away in the next two weeks as well.”