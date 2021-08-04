Tucker Musgrove

Photo | Tommy Hicks

Tucker Musgrove’s “enemies” are now his teammates. And he’s pretty excited about the transition.

Musgrove is a member of the Alabama Rawdogs, Mobile’s host team of all-stars in the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series, being played at Hank Aaron Stadium. The team and Musgrove got off to a solid start Saturday night as the Rawdogs defeated Dexter, Mo., 12-1 in a run-rule victory called after five innings on the tournament’s opening day of games.

A former Mary G. Montgomery star who recently played his freshman year at the University of Mobile where he was named the Co-Freshman of the Year for the Southern States Conference, Musgrove led the Rawdogs at the plate and on the mound against Dexter.

He fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, getting a triple in his first at-bat on the evening, then following with a double the next inning and a single later, going 3 for 3. As Mobile’s starting pitcher, Musgrove allowed no runs and no hits in two innings on the mound. He was pulled from the game with the Rawdogs holding a comfortable 6-0 lead.

“Triples are very rare for me,” Musgrove said. “You have to hit it to a certain part of the ballpark. It felt really nice, but I was really winded when I got (to third).”

As for his pitching performance, Musgrove said, “I was really confident. I’ve been waiting on this moment for a while. I love my team and we were ready to come out here and show what we could do.”

Rawdogs manager Tony Hendrix said Musgrove was the right choice as the team’s starter for their first game of the tournament.

“Tucker was kind of our freshest guy,” he said. “He hadn’t thrown a lot in the summer though he pitched a lot in college. He wanted to take a little break and get ready for the World Series, and he worked and worked and he was really good tonight. He got a cramp in his side and we had a pretty good lead and we had other guys who could throw and we just decided to go ahead and pull him (after the second inning).”

As for Musgrove’s hitting, Hendrix said, “We knew that and we knew we would get that from him (hitting too) as well. He had a heck of a game.”

Mobile is the defending Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series champion, having won the title in 2019 at the University of Mobile. The tournament was scheduled to be played at The Hank last year, but it was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. That was supposed to be Musgrove’s first summer with the team made up of all-star players from the Mobile County and Baldwin County areas.

Many of the players on the Rawdogs’ roster have spent several summers playing against each other, either on their community teams or on opposing high school teams. Joining forces to make up the Rawdogs’ roster is one of the best parts of playing on the team, Musgrove said.

“It’s like your enemies have turned into your friends for the summer,” Musgrove said with a laugh. “It’s awesome. Just getting to know guys I’ve disliked for no reason my whole life is amazing. It’s been really fun.”

The Rawdogs have won several World Series titles over the years and being part of that tradition is another plus to being selected to play on the team, Musgrove said.

“I’ve heard about (the tradition),” he said. “You hear about it. Guys who have played on the Rawdogs in the past have come up to me before and talked about the tradition. I’m just playing for them and playing for my family and friends and trying to keep the tradition going at an elite level.”

Musgrove played in 31 games with the University of Mobile Rams this past season, serving as both the designated hitter and a starting pitcher. At the plate, he batted .385 with 17 runs scored, 25 hits, five doubles, five home runs, 15 runs batted in and 45 total bases. He had a .692 slugging percentage and a .444 on-base percentage. On the mound, he posted a 6-2 record with 12 appearances, 10 as a starter. He pitched 53.1 innings, striking out 43 batters. Opponents hit just .223 against him.

Saturday night, the team had little trouble with Dexter, the Missouri state champions. Dexter was a late entry into the tournament as Mobile was scheduled to play an all-star team from Curacao, but the team opted out in recent days.

The tournament is featuring pool play the first five days of the 10-team tournament. The American pool features Mobile, Dexter, Mo., Ohio Valley, Southeast and Midwest Plains, while the National pool features New England, Southwest, Pacific Northwest, Pacific Southwest and Middle Atlantic. Pool play continues through Aug. 4. When completed, the top three teams from each pool will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket, with the No. 1 seeds from both pools receiving a bye on Aug. 5 when the No. 2 American seed will play the No. 3 National seed and vice versa. The winning teams on Aug. 5 will play the top seeds on Aug. 6 and the winning teams from Aug. 6 will play for the championship on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.

Musgrove said he likes Mobile’s chance of successfully defending its title.

“I think the feeling is really there for this team,” he said. “I think it’s (championship) ours to lose and I think if we play to the best of our ability that we should not have a problem.”

Hendrix said the little things will aid the Rawdogs’ chances.

“We just need more of the same (from Saturday’s win),” he said. “We’ve just got to clean up our strike zone — we swung at a few balls out of the strike zone tonight. We just need to do the little things. I think that will be the difference.”