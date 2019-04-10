Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.
WED. APR 10
Bluegill— Matt Neese, 6p
Blues Tavern— Mike & Friends
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Brickyard— Brooks Hubbert
Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ
Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Marcus Elizondo, 7:30p
Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 2p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p / Dave Kennedy, 8p / Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Adam Holt, 5p
Veets— Mark Willis, 8p
THURS. APR 11
Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall — The Favorites Band 6p
Bluegill— Bust Duo, 6p
Blues Tavern— Portersville
Bone and Barrel— Tony Chapman, 7p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Brickyard— Tyler Mac Band
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ
Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Carter Phillips, 7:30p
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Felix’s— Stephen Sylvester Duo, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Dave Kennedy, 2p / Mel Knapp, 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Bat, 6p / Mark Sherrill & Not the Real Deal, but the Real Band, 6p / Oliver’s Twist, 10p / Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p
Manci’s— Shea and Brook White
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Les LInton, 6p
Veets— Mario Mena & Brandon Coleman, 8p
FRI. APR 12
Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall — The Favorites Band, 7p
Blind Mule— PScience, StaticStatic, theeFuxless & Hibachi Str
Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Jimmy Lumpkin Trio, 6p
Blues Tavern— LA South
Bone and Barrel— Jesh Yancey and the HighHopes
Brickyard— John Hart Project
Callaghan’s— Parker Millsap
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Journey to Mars, 9p
Dauphin Street Blues Co— Lauren Murphy & The Psychedelics
Eugene’s Monkey Bar — Corey Joiner
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora-Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 11a / J Hawkins Trio, 1p / Bat, 2p / Tim Roberts, 4p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Dave Kennedy, 6p / Scott Koehn/Electric Dawg, 6p / Yarn, 7p / Sam Glass Duo, 8p /Bruce Smelley feat/ JoJo Pres, 10p / Brian Hill Duo, 10:15p / Yeah, Probably, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Karma, 9p
Hard Rock (Live) — Seether, 6:30p
Iron Hand Brewing — DJ Mickey
Listening Room— Eric Erdman
LuLu’s— Adam & Jillian Holt
Manci’s— JERI
The Merry Widow— Rebirth Brass Band / Banditos, 9p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Glass Joe, 7p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Justin Wall
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jim Burt, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Ryan Balthrop & Friends
Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Lee Yankie, 6:30p
Original Oyster House — Jimmy Lee Hanford, 6p
Tacky Jacks (Fort Morgan) — Les Linton, 7p
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores) — Destiny Brown, 5p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Damien Duo, 5p
Veets— Red House, 9p
Waves DI— Rambling Bob, 4p
SAT. APR 13
Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall — The Favorites Band, 7p
Big Beach Brewing— The Funky Lampshades, 3p
Bluegill— Elise Taylor, 12p / David Chastang and the New Found Band, 6p
Blues Tavern— GhostMan Ric
Bone and Barrel— Swamp Hippys, 8p
Brickyard— Roadside Glorious & Magnolia Bayou
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by M Beazle
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Felix’s— Grits ’N Pieces, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— JoJo Pres, 9a / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 1p / Lucky Doggs, 1p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / The Magic Johnsons, 2p / Mike Diamond, 4p / Lauren Murphy, 5p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Brian Hill Band, 6p / Dave Kennedy, 6p / Mel Knapp, 8p / Parish County Line, 10p / Bat, 10:30p / Grape Drink, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Karma, 9p
Listening Room— Hannah McFarland
LuLu’s— John Keuler, 5p
Manci’s— Rondale & the Kit Katz
The Merry Widow— Boyfriend / A Sunday Fire, 9p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Logan Lassitter
Pirates Cove— Big Muddy
Saenger— Joan Baez
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 11a / Gary Story, 5p
Veets— Small Zoo, 9p
Waves DI— Nori Hendrix Band, 8p
Zebra Club— Hollywood Vagabonds
SUN. APR 14
Big Beach Brewing— Dennis O’Hagan, 2p
Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p / Ty Taylor & the Kinfolks, 6p
Brickyard— Delta Smoke
Callaghan’s— The High Divers
Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a
Felix’s— Leonard Houstin, 12p & 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Johnny Hayes Duo, 12p / Dave Kennedy, 1p / Just a Little Rusty, 1:30p / Al and Cathy, 2p / Mason Henderson, 2p / Mike Diamond, 5p / Big Muddy, 5:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Tony Ray Thompson, 6p / Mario Mena Band, 10p / Johnny Hayes Duo, 10:15p
Listening Room— Melissa Summersell
LuLu’s— J.E.R.I., 5p
Manci’s— Lisa Mills
The Merry Widow— Jamell Richardson, 6p
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 12p / 3-Bean Soup, 5p
Veets— Justin Wall, 7p
Waves DI— Rambling Bob, 4p
MON. APR 15
Felix’s— Matt Neese, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Spencer Maige, 5:30p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p / Ty Taylor and the Kinfolk, 10p / Petty and Pace, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Albert Simpson, 5p
The Merry Widow— Pink Mexico, 8p
TUES. APR 16
Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society, 6p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop
Brickyard— Delta Smoke
Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan
Felix’s— Lee Yankie, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, Alan Rhody, and Rafe Van Hoy, 2p / Bat, 6p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / JoJo Pres featuring Crystal Shawanda, 10p / Spencer Maige, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Albert Simpson, 5p
