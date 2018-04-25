Please send upcoming music to [email protected] by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.
WED. APR 25
Bluegill— Matt Neese
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Brickyard— Delta Smoke
Callaghan’s— War & Treaty
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Karaoke with JJ
Felix’s— Tropic Flyer
Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p // Justin Jeansonne, 5:30p /// Alabama Lightning: Mullet Swing Awards, 6p //// Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p ///// James Barker Band, 9p ////// Oliver’s Twist, 10p /////// Wes Loper 10:15p
Lulu’s— Albert Simpson w/Adam Holt
THURS. APR 26
Belle Fontaine Sand Bar— Hunter Landry, 8p
Bluegill— Jamie Adamson
Blues Tavern— McNab Bros
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Brickyard— Yellowhammer
Callaghan’s— Karl & Joe Langley // Stan Foster and Gram Rea
Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ JJ
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Duo, 1p // Wes Loper 2p /// Justin Jeansonne, 5p //// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p ///// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel & Jose Santiago, 6p ///////// Red Clay Strays, 7p ///////// Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 10p ////////// Davis Nix Duo, 10:15p ///////// Velcro Pygmies 11:00p
Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 5p
McSharry’s— Rondale & the Kit Katz, 7:30p
The Merry Widow— Them Evils & the Wild, 9p
Off The Hook— Sugar Babies Karaoke
FRI. APR 27
Big Beach Brewing— Johnny No, 6:30p
Bluegill— Lee Yankee, 12p // Blind Dog Mike, 6p
Blues Tavern— Fat Lincoln
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Rock Bottom Duo, 6p
Brickyard— Nick and The Ovorols
Callaghan’s— Buzz Carpenter
Cockeyed Charlie’s— 3HG
Fairhope Brewing— Mitch Johnson, 4p // Fat Man Squeeze
Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo
Flora Bama— Wes Loper Duo, 1p // Jo Jo Pres, 2p /// Sugarcane Jane, 2p //// Davis Nix, 4p ///// Jack Robertson Show a.k.a. Big Earl 5:30p ////// Brian Hill Band, 6p /////// Dave McCormick, 6p Johnny B Trio, 6p ///////// Ryan Balthrop Duo, 8p ///////// River Dan Band, 10p /////////// Bruce Smelley Duo 10:15p ///////////// Foxy Iguanas, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Contraflow, 9:30p
Listening Room— The Chip Herrington Jazz Quintet
Lulu’s— Jeri, 5p
Main Street Cigar Lounge— Stephen Sylvester, 8p
Manci’s— Josh Ewing, 7p
McSharry’s— DJ Embezzle, 10p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Dustin Steen Band, 8p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Wes Williams, 6:30p
Off The Hook— Zachary Diedrich
SAT. APR 28
Beau Rivage— Billy Idol, 8p
Belle Fontaine Sand Bar— Bobby Gregory
Big Beach Brewing— El Dub, 6:30p
Bluegill— Ryan Balthrop, 12p // Light Travelers, 6p
Blues Tavern— Rick McNaughton Band
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Adam Holt, 6p
Brickyard— Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival
Callaghan’s— Dale Drinkard
Cockeyed Charlie’s— 28 DJ M.Bezzle
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora Bama— Jay Williams Band, 11a // Lea Anne Creswell Trio, 11am /// Nick & the Ovorols, 11a //// Brian Hill Duo, 1p ///// Hung Jury, 1p ////// Al & Cathy, 2p /////// Whyte Caps, 2p //////// Kevin Swanson 4p ///////// Zach Diedrick, 5p ////////// Jack Robertson Show a.k.a. Big Earl, 5:30 /////////// Magic Johnsons, 6p /////////// Oliver’s Twist, 6p ///////////// Davis Nix Duo, 8p ///////////// Anthony Orio, 10p ////////////// Jo Jo Pres, 10:15p ////////////// Mario Mena Band, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Contraflow, 9:30p
Listening Room— Lisa Mills
Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p
Manci’s— Delta Smoke
McSharry’s— DJ Shadow, 10p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Joshua Stephen Ward Duo
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Nolan Tedder, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Quintin Berry, 6:30p
Off The Hook— Elaine Petty
Soul Kitchen— The Record Company // Red Clay Strays, 8:30p
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Three Bean Soup, 5:30p
Waves DI— Glory Daze
Wind Creek Casino— Johnny Gill
SUN. APR 29
Big Beach Brewing— Sugarcane Jane, 3p
Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p // U.S. Band 6p
Blues Tavern— Hall Jam
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jimmy Lumpkin, 6p
Brickyard— Jake Burford
Callaghan’s— Belle Adair w/special guests The Brook & The Bluff
Felix’s— Matt Bush
Flora Bama— Red Clay Strays, 11a // Smokey Otis Trio, 12p /// Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival, 1p //// Songs of Rusty McCugh w/ Jason Justice, 1:30p ////// Ja Rhythm, 2p /////// Mario Mena, 5p ///////// Big Muddy, 5:30p ///////// Perdido Brothers, 6p ////////// Rebecca Barry & Bust, 6p //////////// Anthony Orio 10p ///////////// Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p
Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p
Off The Hook— Jimmy Dunnam
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p
MON. APR 30
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka
Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p // Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace 6p /// Justin Jeansonne, 8p //// Petty & Pace 10:15p
Lulu’s— BAT, 5p
TUES. MAY 1
Bluegill— Ty Taylor
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell
Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p // Perdido Brothers, 6p /// Kevin Swanson, 8p //// Zachary Diedrick, 10:15p
Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p
O’Daly’s— Jake Burford