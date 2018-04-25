Please send upcoming music to [email protected] by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.

WED. APR 25

Bluegill— Matt Neese

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p

Brickyard— Delta Smoke

Callaghan’s— War & Treaty

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Karaoke with JJ

Felix’s— Tropic Flyer

Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p // Justin Jeansonne, 5:30p /// Alabama Lightning: Mullet Swing Awards, 6p //// Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p ///// James Barker Band, 9p ////// Oliver’s Twist, 10p /////// Wes Loper 10:15p

Lulu’s— Albert Simpson w/Adam Holt

THURS. APR 26

Belle Fontaine Sand Bar— Hunter Landry, 8p

Bluegill— Jamie Adamson

Blues Tavern— McNab Bros

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p

Brickyard— Yellowhammer

Callaghan’s— Karl & Joe Langley // Stan Foster and Gram Rea

Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ JJ

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Duo, 1p // Wes Loper 2p /// Justin Jeansonne, 5p //// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p ///// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel & Jose Santiago, 6p ///////// Red Clay Strays, 7p ///////// Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 10p ////////// Davis Nix Duo, 10:15p ///////// Velcro Pygmies 11:00p

Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 5p

McSharry’s— Rondale & the Kit Katz, 7:30p

The Merry Widow— Them Evils & the Wild, 9p

Off The Hook— Sugar Babies Karaoke

FRI. APR 27

Big Beach Brewing— Johnny No, 6:30p

Bluegill— Lee Yankee, 12p // Blind Dog Mike, 6p

Blues Tavern— Fat Lincoln

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Rock Bottom Duo, 6p

Brickyard— Nick and The Ovorols

Callaghan’s— Buzz Carpenter

Cockeyed Charlie’s— 3HG

Fairhope Brewing— Mitch Johnson, 4p // Fat Man Squeeze

Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo

Flora Bama— Wes Loper Duo, 1p // Jo Jo Pres, 2p /// Sugarcane Jane, 2p //// Davis Nix, 4p ///// Jack Robertson Show a.k.a. Big Earl 5:30p ////// Brian Hill Band, 6p /////// Dave McCormick, 6p Johnny B Trio, 6p ///////// Ryan Balthrop Duo, 8p ///////// River Dan Band, 10p /////////// Bruce Smelley Duo 10:15p ///////////// Foxy Iguanas, 10:30p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Contraflow, 9:30p

Listening Room— The Chip Herrington Jazz Quintet

Lulu’s— Jeri, 5p

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Stephen Sylvester, 8p

Manci’s— Josh Ewing, 7p

McSharry’s— DJ Embezzle, 10p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Dustin Steen Band, 8p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Wes Williams, 6:30p

Off The Hook— Zachary Diedrich

SAT. APR 28

Beau Rivage— Billy Idol, 8p

Belle Fontaine Sand Bar— Bobby Gregory

Big Beach Brewing— El Dub, 6:30p

Bluegill— Ryan Balthrop, 12p // Light Travelers, 6p

Blues Tavern— Rick McNaughton Band

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Adam Holt, 6p

Brickyard— Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival

Callaghan’s— Dale Drinkard

Cockeyed Charlie’s— 28 DJ M.Bezzle

Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike

Flora Bama— Jay Williams Band, 11a // Lea Anne Creswell Trio, 11am /// Nick & the Ovorols, 11a //// Brian Hill Duo, 1p ///// Hung Jury, 1p ////// Al & Cathy, 2p /////// Whyte Caps, 2p //////// Kevin Swanson 4p ///////// Zach Diedrick, 5p ////////// Jack Robertson Show a.k.a. Big Earl, 5:30 /////////// Magic Johnsons, 6p /////////// Oliver’s Twist, 6p ///////////// Davis Nix Duo, 8p ///////////// Anthony Orio, 10p ////////////// Jo Jo Pres, 10:15p ////////////// Mario Mena Band, 10:30p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Contraflow, 9:30p

Listening Room— Lisa Mills

Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p

Manci’s— Delta Smoke

McSharry’s— DJ Shadow, 10p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Joshua Stephen Ward Duo

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Nolan Tedder, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Quintin Berry, 6:30p

Off The Hook— Elaine Petty

Soul Kitchen— The Record Company // Red Clay Strays, 8:30p

Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Three Bean Soup, 5:30p

Waves DI— Glory Daze

Wind Creek Casino— Johnny Gill

SUN. APR 29

Big Beach Brewing— Sugarcane Jane, 3p

Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p // U.S. Band 6p

Blues Tavern— Hall Jam

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jimmy Lumpkin, 6p

Brickyard— Jake Burford

Callaghan’s— Belle Adair w/special guests The Brook & The Bluff

Felix’s— Matt Bush

Flora Bama— Red Clay Strays, 11a // Smokey Otis Trio, 12p /// Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival, 1p //// Songs of Rusty McCugh w/ Jason Justice, 1:30p ////// Ja Rhythm, 2p /////// Mario Mena, 5p ///////// Big Muddy, 5:30p ///////// Perdido Brothers, 6p ////////// Rebecca Barry & Bust, 6p //////////// Anthony Orio 10p ///////////// Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

Off The Hook— Jimmy Dunnam

Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p

MON. APR 30

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p // Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace 6p /// Justin Jeansonne, 8p //// Petty & Pace 10:15p

Lulu’s— BAT, 5p

TUES. MAY 1

Bluegill— Ty Taylor

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p

Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell

Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p // Perdido Brothers, 6p /// Kevin Swanson, 8p //// Zachary Diedrick, 10:15p

Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p

O’Daly’s— Jake Burford