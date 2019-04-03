Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.
WED. APR 3
Bluegill— Matt Neese Duo, 6p
Blues Tavern— Art & Friends
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Brickyard— Chad Davidson Band
Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ
Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Matt Erdman, 7:30p
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 2p / Bat, 5:30p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p / Mario Mena Band, 10p / Bruce Smelley, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Adam Holt, 5p
Manci’s— Brittany Grimes
Veets— Pur-Sang & Brooke Brown, 7p
THURS. APR 4
Blind Mule— Juniper Douglas, Cat Grizzle, NTTW
Bluegill— Al & Cathy, 6p
Blues Tavern— Marcus & Ebony
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Brickyard— Yellowhammer
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ
Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Bryant Gilley, 7:30p
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Felix’s— Grits ’N Pieces, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Tony Brook, 2p / Bat, 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Mark Sherrill & Not the Real Deal, but the Real Band, 6p / Ja’ Rhythm, 10p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Kyle Brady, 5p
Manci’s— Brittany Grimes
Original Oyster House — Drew Bentley
Saenger— Ronnie Milsap
Veets— Johnny Hayes, 8p
FRI. APR 5
Bluegill— Shelby Brown, 12p / Fat Lip, 6p
Blues Tavern— Johnny Barbato & Lucky Doggs
Brickyard— Brett Lagrave & The Midnight Transaction
Callaghan’s— Red Clay Strays
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 11a / Bat, 1p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Tony Brook, 4p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Scott Koehn/Flip Flop Brothers, 6p / Tim Roberts, 6p / Tyler Mac Band, 6p / Roxy & The Magic Johnsons, 10p / Brandon White Duo, 10:15p
IP Casino— Trace Adkins, 8p
Listening Room— The Strangled Darlings
LuLu’s— J.E.R.I., 5p
Manci’s— Yeah, Probably
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Sloth Racer, 7p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Stephen Sylvester, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Brandon Benson, 6:30p
Satori— Clem Snide, Abe Partridge, 8p
Tacky Jacks (Fort Morgan)— Matt and Candy, 7p
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Jolly Dog, 5p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Mac & T-Bone, 5p
Veets— Catiwompus, 9p
SAT. APR 6
Bluegill— Jimmy Lumpkin, 12p / Fat Lincoln, 6p
Blues Tavern— Albert & The Smokin’ Section
Brickyard— URI
Callaghan’s— Stolen Faces
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by M Beazle
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Felix’s— Soulshine Duo, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Trio, 1p / Shea White, 1p / Bat, 2p / Kyle Wilson, 4p / Tony Brook, 5p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Kim Carson Trio, 6p / Mason Henderson Duo, 8p / Yeah, Probably, 10p / Kyle Wilson Duo, 10:15p
Listening Room— Melody Duncan
LuLu’s— Red & The Revelers, 5p
Manci’s— Brandon White and Karl Langley
Pirates Cove— Kelly Poole
Saenger— The Marshall Tucker Band
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 11a / Lisa Christian, 4p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — JJ Mack, 11a / Brandon Blackburn Duo, 5p
Veets— Red Clay Strays, 9p
Waves DI— Crossroadz, 8p
SUN. APR 7
Big Beach Brewing— The Bell & The Bull
Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12 p / Tip Tops, 6p
Blues Tavern— John Hall Jam—
Brickyard— Delta Smoke
Callaghan’s— Dylan LeBlanc w/The Pollies
Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a
Felix’s— Leonard Houstin, 12p & 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Kyle Wilson Duo, 12p / Just a Little Rusty, 1:30p / Johnny Hayes, 2p / Tony Ray Thompson, 2p / Brittany Grimes, 5p / Kim Carson and the Real Deal, 5:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / JoJo Pres, 10p / Kyle Wilson Duo, 10:15p
Listening Room— The Paula Boggs Band
LuLu’s— Gypsy Pearl, 5p
Manci’s— The Krickets
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Brittany Grimes, 11a
MON. APR 8
Felix’s— Bryant Gilley, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p / Tony Ray Thompson, 8p / Petty and Pace, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p
Saenger— Willie Nelson
TUES. APR 9
Bluegill— Ty Taylor & Gram Rae, 6p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop
Brickyard— Delta Smoke
Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Bat, 8p / Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p
Listening Room— The Tainted Cabaret
LuLu’s— Light Travelers, 5p
Original Oyster House — Jessie Howell
Saenger— Boz Scaggs
