Flora-Bama— Kyle Wilson Duo, 12p / Just a Little Rusty, 1:30p / Johnny Hayes, 2p / Tony Ray Thompson, 2p / Brittany Grimes, 5p / Kim Carson and the Real Deal, 5:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / JoJo Pres, 10p / Kyle Wilson Duo, 10:15p

Flora-Bama— Tony Brook, 2p / Bat, 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Mark Sherrill & Not the Real Deal, but the Real Band, 6p / Ja’ Rhythm, 10p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p

Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.

