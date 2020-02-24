Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.
WED. FEB 26
Bluegill— Matt Neese, 6p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jimmy Lumpkin, 6p
Bucky’s— Chris Dunkin
Felix’s— Johnny Barbato, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Albert Simpson, 11a / Neil Dover, 12p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 4p / Alexa Burroughs, 7p / Mike Diamond, 8p
Manci’s— Emily Stuckey and Karl Langley
THURS. FEB 27
Bluegill— Ty Taylor, 6p
Blues Tavern— Doobious
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Bucky’s— Daniel Driskell
Electric Piano Bar— Zac Goodman, Paul T
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 11a / J Hawkins Duo, 1p / The Steve & Joe Piano Show, 4:30p / Mark Sherrill & Friends, 5p / Mason Henderson, 8:30p /
Wes Loper, 9:15p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Whiskey Kiss
LuLu’s— Ross Burroughs
FRI. FEB 28
Bayside Grill— Tony Bowers
Blind Mule— Muse to Sirens, 9p
Bluegill— Bust Trio, 6p
Blues Tavern— Gypsy Pearl
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Bucky’s— David Ellis
Callaghan’s— Jordy Searcy
Electric Piano Bar— Lacey Troutman, Paul T
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Duo. 2p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Scott Koehn/Electric Dawg, 6p / Yeah, Probably, 10p / Albert Simpson & John Kulinich, 10:15p / Bruce Smelley Band, 10:30p
Good Time Charley’s— Hollywood Vagabonds, 9p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Whiskey Kiss
IP Casino (Studio A)— The O’Jays, 8p
LuLu’s— Adam and Jillian Holt, 5p
Manci’s— Rock Bottom
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne)— Harrison McInnis Trio, 7p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile)— Doubleshot, 6:30p
SAT. FEB 29
Bayside Grill— Blind Dog Mike
Bluegill— Alexa, 12p / Al & Cathy, 6p
Blues Tavern— Fat Lincoln
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p
Bucky’s— David Ellis
Electric Piano Bar— Lacey Troutman, Paul T
Felix’s— Jody Lumpkin Trio, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Tony Ray Thompson Trio, 10a / Rebecca Barry and Bust, 1p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Smokey Otis Band, 5:30p / Wes Loper, 6p / Big Earlvis, 8p / Ben Jernigan Band, 10p / Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Whiskey Kiss
IP Casino (Studio A)— The Lacs, 8p
Island Time Daiquiri— Hollywood Vagabonds, 8:30p
Hard Rock (Live)— The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, 8p
LuLu’s— Light Travelers, 5p
Manci’s— Laurie Ann Armour
Top of the Bay— Ballastella
Veets— Pearls of Trinity, 9p
SUN. MAR 1
Bluegill— Jimmy Lumpkin, 12p / Harrison McInnis Band, 6p
Blues Tavern— Funkhouse Fever
Felix’s— Leonard Houstin, 6:30p
Veets— Jenna McClelland, 7p
MON. MAR 2
Alabama Music Box— The Archaeas, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p
Felix’s— Matt Bush, 6:30p
Soul Kitchen— Lucero w/Jade Jackson, 8p
TUES. MAR 3
Bluegill— David Chastang, 6p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka, 6:30p
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).