THUR. JULY 13

Bluegill— Al and Cathy

Blues Tavern— Cosmic Bullets, 8:30p

Felix’s— Tropic Flyer

Flora Bama— Christina Christian, 2p// David Dunn, 5p/// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Chris Newbury and Mel Knapp, 6p//// Rebecca Barry Band and Bust, 6p//// James Dupre, 10p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Ray Thompson, 10:15p//// Ja Rthyhm, 10:30p

Hangout— Wavelength, 6p// DJ Dr. One, 10p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Brennan Royal, 8p

Listening Room— Anoe

Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p

Old 27 Grill— Two Suzy’s, 6p

SanBar— Jim Andrews, 7p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p

Wind Creek Casino— Tigger Proof, 8p

FRI. JULY 14

All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p

Beau Rivage— Ron White, 7p/10p

Blind Mule— The Old Paints, Shifting Tracks, Dead Lizards, Satan and the Sunbeams

Bluegill— Dale Drinkard, 12p// Blind Dog Mike, 6p

Blues Tavern— Disciples of the Crow, 9p

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Fin’s— East L.A. Fadeaway, 8p

Flora Bama— J. Hawkins, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell Duo, 2p//// Logan Spicer, 4p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Big Muddy, 6p//// Brian Hill Duo, 6p//// Dave McCormick, 6p//// Chris Bryant Duo, 8p//// James Dupre, 10p//// Wes Loper Duo, 10:15p//// Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yrah, 10:30p

Hangout— Yeah Proabbly, 7p// DJ Delamora & Sin Fin, 11p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Supercharger, 9:30p

IP Casino— Dwight Yoakam, 8p

Listening Room— Sugarcane Jane

Lulu’s— Cool Rayz, 5p

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Frankie Boots, 8p

The Merry Widow— Vomit Spots w/Gary Wrong Solo + E.K.S., 9p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — The Three-Oh, 8p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Justin Fobes, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford and Jose Santiago, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers, 6p

Old 27 Grill— Them Again, 6:30p

SanBar— Gabe Willis and Emily Stuckey, 7p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Broken Down Car, 6p

Wind Creek Casino— Tigger Proof, 9p

SAT. JULY 15

Bluegill— Bruce Smelley, 12p// Cool Rayz, 6p

Blues Tavern— Everybody’s Here, 9p

Callaghan’s— Rebecca Barry

Felix’s— DOTC Trio

Fin’s— Bruce Jones, 1p// The Regulators, 8p

Flora Bama— Brian Hill Duo, 1p// JoJo Pres, 1p/// J. Hawkins Trio, 2p//// Rebecca Barry and Bust, 2p//// Kevin Swanson, 4p//// Destiny Brown, 5p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 6p//// Jay Williams Duo, 9p//// Davis Nix Band, 10p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10:15p//// Yellowhammer, 10:30p

Hangout— The Good Lookings, 7p// DJ Week N, 11p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Supercharger, 9:30p

IP Casino— Atlas Fights 31, 8p

Listening Room— Dash Rid Rock

Lulu’s— Grits N Pieces, 5p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Poarch Ninjas, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Frankie Boots, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — This Side of 49, 6p

Old 27 Grill— Mudbug Slim, 6:30p

Pirates Cove— Kelly Poole and the Swingsets, 6p

SanBar— Jeff Farrow, 7p

Soul Kitchen— Pastor Troy, Dirty Boyz, Papa Duck, 9p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hot Rod Ron, 11a// Roadside Glorious, 6p

Top of the Bay— Grand Theft Audio

Wind Creek Casino— Justin Moore, 8p

SUN. JULY 16

Alchemy— Stereo Dogs

Bluegill— Dale Drinkard, 12p// Wes Loper Band, 6p

Blues Tavern— John Hall, 6p

Callaghan’s— Eric Erdman

Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Lane Fisher, 1p

Dority’s Bar and Grill— Telluride, 6p

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Fin’s— Matt and Sherry Neese, 3p

Flora Bama— Foxy Iguanas, 12p// Al and Cathy, 1p/// Jason Justice, 1:30p//// Brandon White, 2p//// Davis Nix Duo, 2p//// Brittany Grimes, 5p//// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Whyte Caps, 10p//// Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p

Hangout— Luke Langford & 311 South, 6p// Greg Lyon, 10p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Brent and Steve, 8p

Listening Room— Ryan Balthrop, Molly Thomas and Joe Langley

Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 1p// Cadillac Attack, 5p

Old 27 Grill— Barry Gibson, 11:30a

Saenger— Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 3p

SanBar— David Jones, 6p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 11a// Hippy Jim, 6p

MON. JULY 17

Felix’s— Chris Herenroder

Flora Bama— Founder and Friends, 2p// Lee Yankie, 5p/// Logan Spicer, 5:30p//// Cathy Pace, 6p//// JoJo Pres, 10p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p

Hangout— The Good Lookings, 7p// Whyte Caps, 10p

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

TUE. JULY 18

Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society

Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell

Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Matt Neese, 7:30p

The Diner— Brent Burns, 6p

Felix’s— Lee Yankie

Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p// Gary Story, 5p/// Jay Hawkins Duo, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Hung Jury, 10p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p

Hangout— Continuum, 6p// Shea White and Friends, 10p

Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Anna McElroy, 6p

WED. JULY 19

Bluegill— Ross Newell

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Mel Knapp, 5p/// Jeff Dayton, 5:30p//// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newton, 6p//// Ja Rhythm, 10p//// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p

Hangout— Yeah Probably, 6p// Justin Wall, 10p

Lulu’s— Sugarcane Jane, 5p

Shipp’s Harbour Grill— Brent Burns, 5p