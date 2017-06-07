THUR. JUNE 8

Bluegill— Al and Cathy

Callaghan’s— Ross Newell

Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ

Blues Tavern— John Fleming Duo

Dority’s Bar and Grill— Brittany Grimes, 6p

Felix’s— Soulshine Trio

Flora Bama— Dave McCormick, 2p// David Dunn, 5p/// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Chris Newbury, 6p//// Winstoon Ramble, 6p//// Johnny and the Loveseats, 10p//// Four Unplugged, 10:15p//// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p

Hangout— The Perry Wall, 6p// Justin Wall, 10p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, 8p

Live Bait— Brandon Styles, 8p

Lulu’s— Adam Holt Duo, 5p

Manci’s— Sean Carter

McSharry’s— The String Slingers, 7:30p

Old 27 Grill— Jim Wainwright, 6:30p

SanBar— Strictly Isbell

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim,, 6p

Wind Creek Casino— Fortag, 8p

FRI. JUNE 9

All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p

Beau Rivage— Gary Allen, 8p

Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Blind Dog Mike, 6p

Blues Tavern— Johnny No

Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p

Crooked Martini— The Perry Wall, 9p

Dority’s Bar and Grill— Harrison McInnis, 6p

Fairhope Brewing— Put the Pub in Public Radio

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell Trio, 2p// Destiny Brown, 4p/// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Dave McCormick, 5:30p//// Four Unplugged, 6p//// Johnny Barbato Trio, 6p//// Jason Justice Duo, 9p//// Ryan Balthrop and Friends, 10p//// Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p//// Kyle Wilson Band, 10:30p

Hangout— Voodoo Gumbo, 6p// Ja’Rhythm, 10p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Five Finger Discount, 9:30p

IP Casino— Happy Together Tour, 8p

Listening Room— Stephen Lee Veal ft. Fram Rea, 8p

Live Bait— Brandon Styles, 8p

Lulu’s— Cool Rayz, 5p

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Rogerwood, 8p

Manci’s— Brittany Bell

McSharry’s— DJ Lewis, 10p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Retrobution, 8p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Reed Lightfoot

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Rock Bottom Duo, 6:30p

O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p

Old 27 Grill— Them Again, 6:30p

SanBar— Malcom Bond

Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Jimmy Lee, 12p// Lefty Collins, 6p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Lisa Christian Duo, 6p

Top of the Bay— Camellia Bay Burlesque Show

Wind Creek Casino— Fortag, 9p

SAT. JUNE 10

Alchemy— Glass War and Strange Her, 9p

Bluegill— Brandon Bailey, 12p// Fat Lincoln, 6p

Blues Tavern— Disciples of the Crow

Callaghan’s— Thomas Wynn and The Believers

Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p

Dority’s Bar and Grill— Lisa Mills

Fairhope Brewing— Marlow Boys

Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike

Flora Bama— Big Muddy, 1p// Jay Williams Band, 1p/// Jay Hawkins Trio, 2p//// Sean Gasaway, 4p//// Brian Hill Duo, 5p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Four Unplugged, 6p//// Lee Yankie Trio, 6p//// Sam Glass Duo, 9p//// Mario Mena Band, 10p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Ray Thompson, 10:15p//// Kyle Wilson Band, 10:30p

Hangout— Voodoo Gumbo, 6p// G-Rivers, 10p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Five Finger Discount, 9:30p

Hard Rock (Live) — 38 Special, 8p

Listening Room— The Rising Sons, 8p

Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p

Manci’s— Chris Powell

McSharry’s— DJ Tiger, 10p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Nick Peraino

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — This Side of 49, 6:30p

Old 27 Grill— Leavin Brothers, 1:30p

Pirates Cove— Jonny Barbato, 6p

SanBar— Rex

Soul Kitchen— Plies, 8p

Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 6p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Marty McIntosh, 11a// Gringofife, 6p

Top of the Bay— Venom

Wind Creek Casino— Fortag, 9p

SUN. JUNE 11

Alchemy— Sherry Court, 3p

Blind Mule— Florance and Normandie and Glass Girl

Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p// Jamell Richardson, 6p

Blues Tavern— John Hall Trio

Callaghan’s— Lilly Winwood

Dority’s Bar and Grill— John Hart Trio

Felix’s— Brandon Bailey

Flora Bama— Foxy Iguanas, 12p// Brian Hill Duo, 1p/// Songs of Rusty, 1:30p//// Al and Cathy, 2p//// Reed Lightfest, 2p//// Lefty Collins, 5p//// Lucky Doggs, 5:30p//// Mose Wilson and The Delta Twang, 6p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Whyte Caps, 10p//// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p

Hangout— Luke Langford & 311 South, 6p// Greg Lyon, 10p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — James Gillies, 8p

Listening Room— Sergio and the Satin Dogs, 8p

Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p

Manci’s— Molly Thomas and the Rare Birds

McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Porach Ninjas, 6p

Old 27 Grill— Lisa Zanghi, 11:30a

SanBar— David Jones Jazz

Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim, 11a// Gringofife, 6p

MON. JUNE 12

Felix’s— Jamie Anderson

Flora Bama— Founders and Friends, 2p// Lee Yankie, 5p/// Albert Simpson and John Kulinich, 5:30p//// Cathy Pace, 6p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p

Hangout— The Good Looking, 6p// Whyte Caps, 10p

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

TUE. JUNE 13

Bluegill— Lee Yankie

Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Fairhope Brewing— Green Drinks

Felix’s— Lee Yankie

Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p// Albert Simpson and John Kulinich, 5p/// Logan Spicer, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Hung Jury, 10p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p

Hangout— Continuum, 6p// Quintin Berry, 10p

The Intracostal— Brent Burns, 6p

Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Matt Neese, 6p

WED. JUNE 14

Bluegill— Ross Newell

Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster

Felix’s— Bust Duo

Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Mel Knapp, 5p/// Dave McCormick, 5:30p//// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newton, 6p//// Braxton Calhoun, 10p//// Albert Simpson and John Kulinich, 10:15p

Hangout— Rhythm Intervention, 6p// Justin Wall, 10p

Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 6p

Shipp’s Harbour Grill— Brent Burns, 5p