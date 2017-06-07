THUR. JUNE 8
Bluegill— Al and Cathy
Callaghan’s— Ross Newell
Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ
Blues Tavern— John Fleming Duo
Dority’s Bar and Grill— Brittany Grimes, 6p
Felix’s— Soulshine Trio
Flora Bama— Dave McCormick, 2p// David Dunn, 5p/// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Chris Newbury, 6p//// Winstoon Ramble, 6p//// Johnny and the Loveseats, 10p//// Four Unplugged, 10:15p//// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p
Hangout— The Perry Wall, 6p// Justin Wall, 10p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, 8p
Live Bait— Brandon Styles, 8p
Lulu’s— Adam Holt Duo, 5p
Manci’s— Sean Carter
McSharry’s— The String Slingers, 7:30p
Old 27 Grill— Jim Wainwright, 6:30p
SanBar— Strictly Isbell
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim,, 6p
Wind Creek Casino— Fortag, 8p
FRI. JUNE 9
All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p
Beau Rivage— Gary Allen, 8p
Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Blind Dog Mike, 6p
Blues Tavern— Johnny No
Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p
Crooked Martini— The Perry Wall, 9p
Dority’s Bar and Grill— Harrison McInnis, 6p
Fairhope Brewing— Put the Pub in Public Radio
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell Trio, 2p// Destiny Brown, 4p/// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Dave McCormick, 5:30p//// Four Unplugged, 6p//// Johnny Barbato Trio, 6p//// Jason Justice Duo, 9p//// Ryan Balthrop and Friends, 10p//// Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p//// Kyle Wilson Band, 10:30p
Hangout— Voodoo Gumbo, 6p// Ja’Rhythm, 10p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Five Finger Discount, 9:30p
IP Casino— Happy Together Tour, 8p
Listening Room— Stephen Lee Veal ft. Fram Rea, 8p
Live Bait— Brandon Styles, 8p
Lulu’s— Cool Rayz, 5p
Main Street Cigar Lounge— Rogerwood, 8p
Manci’s— Brittany Bell
McSharry’s— DJ Lewis, 10p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Retrobution, 8p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Reed Lightfoot
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Rock Bottom Duo, 6:30p
O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p
Old 27 Grill— Them Again, 6:30p
SanBar— Malcom Bond
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Jimmy Lee, 12p// Lefty Collins, 6p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Lisa Christian Duo, 6p
Top of the Bay— Camellia Bay Burlesque Show
Wind Creek Casino— Fortag, 9p
SAT. JUNE 10
Alchemy— Glass War and Strange Her, 9p
Bluegill— Brandon Bailey, 12p// Fat Lincoln, 6p
Blues Tavern— Disciples of the Crow
Callaghan’s— Thomas Wynn and The Believers
Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p
Dority’s Bar and Grill— Lisa Mills
Fairhope Brewing— Marlow Boys
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora Bama— Big Muddy, 1p// Jay Williams Band, 1p/// Jay Hawkins Trio, 2p//// Sean Gasaway, 4p//// Brian Hill Duo, 5p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Four Unplugged, 6p//// Lee Yankie Trio, 6p//// Sam Glass Duo, 9p//// Mario Mena Band, 10p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Ray Thompson, 10:15p//// Kyle Wilson Band, 10:30p
Hangout— Voodoo Gumbo, 6p// G-Rivers, 10p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Five Finger Discount, 9:30p
Hard Rock (Live) — 38 Special, 8p
Listening Room— The Rising Sons, 8p
Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p
Manci’s— Chris Powell
McSharry’s— DJ Tiger, 10p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Nick Peraino
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — This Side of 49, 6:30p
Old 27 Grill— Leavin Brothers, 1:30p
Pirates Cove— Jonny Barbato, 6p
SanBar— Rex
Soul Kitchen— Plies, 8p
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 6p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Marty McIntosh, 11a// Gringofife, 6p
Top of the Bay— Venom
Wind Creek Casino— Fortag, 9p
SUN. JUNE 11
Alchemy— Sherry Court, 3p
Blind Mule— Florance and Normandie and Glass Girl
Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p// Jamell Richardson, 6p
Blues Tavern— John Hall Trio
Callaghan’s— Lilly Winwood
Dority’s Bar and Grill— John Hart Trio
Felix’s— Brandon Bailey
Flora Bama— Foxy Iguanas, 12p// Brian Hill Duo, 1p/// Songs of Rusty, 1:30p//// Al and Cathy, 2p//// Reed Lightfest, 2p//// Lefty Collins, 5p//// Lucky Doggs, 5:30p//// Mose Wilson and The Delta Twang, 6p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Whyte Caps, 10p//// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p
Hangout— Luke Langford & 311 South, 6p// Greg Lyon, 10p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — James Gillies, 8p
Listening Room— Sergio and the Satin Dogs, 8p
Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p
Manci’s— Molly Thomas and the Rare Birds
McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Porach Ninjas, 6p
Old 27 Grill— Lisa Zanghi, 11:30a
SanBar— David Jones Jazz
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim, 11a// Gringofife, 6p
MON. JUNE 12
Felix’s— Jamie Anderson
Flora Bama— Founders and Friends, 2p// Lee Yankie, 5p/// Albert Simpson and John Kulinich, 5:30p//// Cathy Pace, 6p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p
Hangout— The Good Looking, 6p// Whyte Caps, 10p
Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p
TUE. JUNE 13
Bluegill— Lee Yankie
Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Fairhope Brewing— Green Drinks
Felix’s— Lee Yankie
Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p// Albert Simpson and John Kulinich, 5p/// Logan Spicer, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Hung Jury, 10p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p
Hangout— Continuum, 6p// Quintin Berry, 10p
The Intracostal— Brent Burns, 6p
Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Matt Neese, 6p
WED. JUNE 14
Bluegill— Ross Newell
Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster
Felix’s— Bust Duo
Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Mel Knapp, 5p/// Dave McCormick, 5:30p//// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newton, 6p//// Braxton Calhoun, 10p//// Albert Simpson and John Kulinich, 10:15p
Hangout— Rhythm Intervention, 6p// Justin Wall, 10p
Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 6p
Shipp’s Harbour Grill— Brent Burns, 5p