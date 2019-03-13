Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.

WED. MAR 13

Bluegill— Matt Neese

Blues Tavern— Marcus & Ebony

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p

Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ

Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Matt Erdman, 7:30p

Felix’s— Lee Yankie

Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 2p / Justin Jeansonne, 5:30p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p / Grape Drink, 10p / Terry McDermot and Justin Molaison, 10:15p / Bruce Smelley featuring Jo Jo Pres, 10:30p

IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Shades of Green

Listening Room— Gareth Asher

LuLu’s— Adam Holt, 5p

THURS. MAR 14

Big Beach Brewing— Deckland: Island DJ, 5p

Bluegill— Jamie Adamson Duo

Blues Tavern— Johnny Barbato

Bone and Barrel— Lauren Murphy, 7p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ

Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Carter Phillips, 7:30p

Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p

Felix’s— Tropic Flyer

Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo,, 2p / Mike Diamond, 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Bat, 6p / Brittany Grimes, 6p / River Dan Band, 10p / Terry McDermot & Justin Molaison, 10:15p / Velcro Pygmies, 10:30p

IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Chas Collins Band

Listening Room— Fort Defiance

LuLu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p

Veets— Delta Smoke

Willie’s Place— Shannon Pierce and Friends, 6p

Advertisements

FRI. MAR 15

Beau Rivage— Jess Hilarious, 8p

Big Beach Brewing— Chillbillies, 6p

Blind Mule— Falling for Insanity, House Fight

Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Jeri, 6p

Blues Tavern— Gypsy Pearl

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Love the Hate

Felix’s— Stephen Sylvester Duo

Flora-Bama— Bat, 1p / Lea Anne Creswell Trio, 2p / Mel Knapp,4p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Johnny Hayes and the HooDoo Kitchen, 6p / Justin Jeansonne, 6p / Scott Koehn & Lee Day as Electric Dawg, 6p / Mike Diamond, 8p / River Dan Band, 10p / Brandon White Duo, 10:15p / Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p

IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Chas Collins Band

IP Casino (Studio A) — Chris Janson, 8p

Listening Room— Lachlan Bryan and Amelia White

LuLu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — The Tree-Oh, 7p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — East LA Fadeaway

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Chris Hergenroeder, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Jesh Yancey Duo, 6:30p

Original Oyster House — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p

Tacky Jacks (Fort Morgan)— Larry T & Jon Cook, 7p

Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 5p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Brandon Blackburn Duo, 5p

Wind Creek Casino— Radio Inc., 8p

SAT. MAR 16

Big Beach Brewing— Magnolia Bay, 7p

Bluegill— Jimmy Lumpkin, 12p Bust Trio, 6p

Blues Tavern— Albert & The Smokin’ Section

Callaghan’s— Red Clay Strays, Vegabonds, Blackwater Brass Band

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by M Beazle

Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p

Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike

Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 11a / Drop Dead Dangerous, 1p / Justin Jeansonne, 1p / Dublin Down, 2p / The Magic Johnsons, 2p / Mel Knapp, 5p / Sean Gasaway, 5p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Jamell Richardson – The Gulf Coast Blues Boy, 6p / Jenna & Michael McClelland, 6p / Mason Henderson Duo, 8p / Bruce Smelley featuring Jo Jo Pres, 10p / Josh Newcom Duo, 10:15p / Casey Jamerson, 10:30p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p

IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Chas Collins Band

Listening Room— Jason Eady and Eric Erdman

LuLu’s— The Selma Boys, 5p

Manci’s— Delta Smoke, 2:30p / The Tip Tops, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford

Original Oyster House — Jessie Howell

Pirates Cove— Perdido Brothers

Soul Kitchen— The Band Perry, 8p

Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Destiny Brown, 5p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim, 11a / Damien Lamb Duo, 5p

Top of the Bay— Last Call Rodeo

Waves DI— Johnny Barbados & The Lucky Dogs, 8p

Willie’s Place— Shannon Pierce and Friends, 6p

Wind Creek Casino— Radio Inc., 8p

SUN. MAR 17

Big Beach Brewing— The Selma Boys, 3p

Bluegill— Andy Citrin, 12p / Johnny Hayes Band, 6p

Blues Tavern— John Hall Band

Callaghan’s— Johnny Hayes Band, Modern Eldorados

Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a

Felix’s— Leonard Houstin

Flora-Bama— Mel Knapp, 11a / Mike Diamond, 11a / Mason Henderson Duo, 12p / Al & Cathy, 1p / Just a Little Rusty, 1:30p / Ben Jernigan Trio, 2p / Mario Mena, 3p / Tim Roberts, 5p / Bruce Smelley featuring Jo Jo Pres, 5:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Stone Broke Saints, 6p / Mario Mena Band, 10p / Josh Newcom, 10:15p / Casey Jamerson, 10:30

IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Ty Taylor & Friends

LuLu’s— Gypsy Pearl, 5p

Manci’s— Brandon White & Karl Langley, 11a / Magnolia Bayou, 2p / Yeah, Probably, 6p

McSharry’s— Na Pianna, 12p / Rondale & the Kit Katz, 4p

Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 4p

Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Brittany Grimes, 11a

MON. MAR 18

Felix’s— Matt Bush

Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Justin Jeansonne, 5:30p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p / Stone Broke Saints, 10p / Petty & Pace, 10:15p

LuLu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p

TUES. MAR 19

Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p

Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan

Felix’s— Stephen Sylvester

Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Bat, 5:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Jo Jo Pres, 10p / Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p

LuLu’s— Chauncy Crandall, 5p

The Merry Widow— Thelma & The Sleaze, The Phukless, Old Lady