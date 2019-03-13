Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.
WED. MAR 13
Bluegill— Matt Neese
Blues Tavern— Marcus & Ebony
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ
Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Matt Erdman, 7:30p
Felix’s— Lee Yankie
Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 2p / Justin Jeansonne, 5:30p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p / Grape Drink, 10p / Terry McDermot and Justin Molaison, 10:15p / Bruce Smelley featuring Jo Jo Pres, 10:30p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Shades of Green
Listening Room— Gareth Asher
LuLu’s— Adam Holt, 5p
THURS. MAR 14
Big Beach Brewing— Deckland: Island DJ, 5p
Bluegill— Jamie Adamson Duo
Blues Tavern— Johnny Barbato
Bone and Barrel— Lauren Murphy, 7p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ
Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Carter Phillips, 7:30p
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Felix’s— Tropic Flyer
Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo,, 2p / Mike Diamond, 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Bat, 6p / Brittany Grimes, 6p / River Dan Band, 10p / Terry McDermot & Justin Molaison, 10:15p / Velcro Pygmies, 10:30p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Chas Collins Band
Listening Room— Fort Defiance
LuLu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p
Veets— Delta Smoke
Willie’s Place— Shannon Pierce and Friends, 6p
FRI. MAR 15
Beau Rivage— Jess Hilarious, 8p
Big Beach Brewing— Chillbillies, 6p
Blind Mule— Falling for Insanity, House Fight
Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Jeri, 6p
Blues Tavern— Gypsy Pearl
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Love the Hate
Felix’s— Stephen Sylvester Duo
Flora-Bama— Bat, 1p / Lea Anne Creswell Trio, 2p / Mel Knapp,4p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Johnny Hayes and the HooDoo Kitchen, 6p / Justin Jeansonne, 6p / Scott Koehn & Lee Day as Electric Dawg, 6p / Mike Diamond, 8p / River Dan Band, 10p / Brandon White Duo, 10:15p / Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Chas Collins Band
IP Casino (Studio A) — Chris Janson, 8p
Listening Room— Lachlan Bryan and Amelia White
LuLu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — The Tree-Oh, 7p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — East LA Fadeaway
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Chris Hergenroeder, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Jesh Yancey Duo, 6:30p
Original Oyster House — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p
Tacky Jacks (Fort Morgan)— Larry T & Jon Cook, 7p
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 5p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Brandon Blackburn Duo, 5p
Wind Creek Casino— Radio Inc., 8p
SAT. MAR 16
Big Beach Brewing— Magnolia Bay, 7p
Bluegill— Jimmy Lumpkin, 12p Bust Trio, 6p
Blues Tavern— Albert & The Smokin’ Section
Callaghan’s— Red Clay Strays, Vegabonds, Blackwater Brass Band
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by M Beazle
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 11a / Drop Dead Dangerous, 1p / Justin Jeansonne, 1p / Dublin Down, 2p / The Magic Johnsons, 2p / Mel Knapp, 5p / Sean Gasaway, 5p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Jamell Richardson – The Gulf Coast Blues Boy, 6p / Jenna & Michael McClelland, 6p / Mason Henderson Duo, 8p / Bruce Smelley featuring Jo Jo Pres, 10p / Josh Newcom Duo, 10:15p / Casey Jamerson, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Chas Collins Band
Listening Room— Jason Eady and Eric Erdman
LuLu’s— The Selma Boys, 5p
Manci’s— Delta Smoke, 2:30p / The Tip Tops, 6p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford
Original Oyster House — Jessie Howell
Pirates Cove— Perdido Brothers
Soul Kitchen— The Band Perry, 8p
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Destiny Brown, 5p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim, 11a / Damien Lamb Duo, 5p
Top of the Bay— Last Call Rodeo
Waves DI— Johnny Barbados & The Lucky Dogs, 8p
Willie’s Place— Shannon Pierce and Friends, 6p
Wind Creek Casino— Radio Inc., 8p
SUN. MAR 17
Big Beach Brewing— The Selma Boys, 3p
Bluegill— Andy Citrin, 12p / Johnny Hayes Band, 6p
Blues Tavern— John Hall Band
Callaghan’s— Johnny Hayes Band, Modern Eldorados
Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a
Felix’s— Leonard Houstin
Flora-Bama— Mel Knapp, 11a / Mike Diamond, 11a / Mason Henderson Duo, 12p / Al & Cathy, 1p / Just a Little Rusty, 1:30p / Ben Jernigan Trio, 2p / Mario Mena, 3p / Tim Roberts, 5p / Bruce Smelley featuring Jo Jo Pres, 5:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Stone Broke Saints, 6p / Mario Mena Band, 10p / Josh Newcom, 10:15p / Casey Jamerson, 10:30
IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Ty Taylor & Friends
LuLu’s— Gypsy Pearl, 5p
Manci’s— Brandon White & Karl Langley, 11a / Magnolia Bayou, 2p / Yeah, Probably, 6p
McSharry’s— Na Pianna, 12p / Rondale & the Kit Katz, 4p
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 4p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Brittany Grimes, 11a
MON. MAR 18
Felix’s— Matt Bush
Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Justin Jeansonne, 5:30p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p / Stone Broke Saints, 10p / Petty & Pace, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p
TUES. MAR 19
Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan
Felix’s— Stephen Sylvester
Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Bat, 5:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Jo Jo Pres, 10p / Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Chauncy Crandall, 5p
The Merry Widow— Thelma & The Sleaze, The Phukless, Old Lady