Flora-Bama— Rob Aldridge Duo, 12p / Al and Cathy, 1p / Perdido Brothers, 1:30p / Brittany Grimes, 2p / Patrick Cross & Davis Nix, 5p / Jason Bishop & The $2 Pistols, 5:30p / Just a Little Rusty, 6p / Ben Jernigan Band, 10p / Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p / Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p

Flora-Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 11a / Brandon Elder, 1p / Jason Bishop & the $2 Pistols, 1p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Lauren Murphy and the Psychedelics, 2p / Logan Spicer & John Kulinich, 4p / Jesse Duncan, 5p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Lex and the Luthors, 6p / Skyelor Anderson, 6p / Patrick Cross & Jimmy Teardrop, 8p / Mario Mena Band, 10p / Request Line, 10:15p / Spunk Monkees, 10:30p

Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.

PLEASE NOTE DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, THESE SHOWS MAY BE CANCELED OR POSTPONED.

