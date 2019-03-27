Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Trevor Finlay, 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Mark Sherrill & Not the Read Band, but the Real Deal, 6p / Zachary Diedrich, 6p / Braxton Calhoun Band, 10p / Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p / Yeah, Probably, 10:30p

Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.

This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access .

It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.

iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".

Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).