WED. MAR 27
Bluegill— Matt Neese
Blues Tavern— Mike & Friends
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster
Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Marcus Elizondo, 7:30p
Felix’s— Tropic Flyer
Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 2p / Justin Jeansonne, 5:30p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p / Ja Rhythm, 10p / Trevor Finlay, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Adam Holt, 5p
McSharry’s— Dog Rogers & The Rock Dodgers
THURS. MAR 28
Blind Mule— Outcalls, NTTW / Sam Bet, 9p
Bluegill— Adam Holt Duo
Blues Tavern— Marcus & Ebony
Bone and Barrel— Ryan Balthrop, 7p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Bryant Gilley, 7:30p
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Felix’s— Joseph Turlington Duo
Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Trevor Finlay, 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Mark Sherrill & Not the Read Band, but the Real Deal, 6p / Zachary Diedrich, 6p / Braxton Calhoun Band, 10p / Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p / Yeah, Probably, 10:30p
LuLu’s— Grits N Pieces, 5p
Manci’s— Sergio & The Satin Dogs Duo
McSharry’s— Rock Bottom
Saenger— Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band
Willie’s Place— Shannon Pierce and Friends, 6p
FRI. MAR 29
Big Beach Brewing— Cookin with Grass, 5:30p
Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Johnny Hayes Duo, 6p
Blues Tavern— Big Al & The Heavy Weights
Bone and Barrel— Certainly Unsure, 8p
Felix’s— Bobby & Jana
Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Trio, 1p / Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p / Trevor Finlay, 4p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Justin Jeansonne Band, 6p / Tim Roberts, 6p / Smokey Otis & Chicago Bob, 8p / Braxton Calhoun Band, 10p / Trevor Finlay, 10:15p / Jay Williams Band, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, 9p
IP Casino— Jackson Browne, 8p
Listening Room— Cheley Tackett
Manci’s— Laurie Ann Armour
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Twang Gang, 7p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Lefty Collins
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — James Gillies, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Brigham Cason
Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Doubleshot, 6:30p
Soul Kitchen— Magnolia Bayou
Tacky Jacks (Fort Morgan)— Charlie Wilson
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Robbeaux & Les, 5p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Damien Lamb Duo, 5p
Waves DI— Rambling Bob & Wyoming Tim
SAT. MAR 30
Bluegill— Elise Taylor, 12p / David Chastang Trio, 6p
Blues Tavern— Ghost Man Ric McNaughton
Bone and Barrel— Brett LaGrave & The Midnight Transaction
Callaghan’s— Underhill Family Orchestra
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Felix’s— Soulshine
Flora-Bama— Al and Cathy, 1p / Trevor Finlay, 1p / Big Muddy, 2p / Sugarcane Jane, 2p / Ryan Balthrop, 4p / Destiny Brown, 5p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Famous Nameless, 6p / Trevor Finlay, 6p / Sam Glass Duo, 8p / The Magic Johnsons, 10p / Brandon White Duo, 10:15p / Mario Mena Band, 10:30p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, 9p
Hard Rock (Live) — The Wallflowers, 6:30p
Listening Room— Lisa Mills
LuLu’s— Corey Reznor, 5p
Manci’s— The Modern Eldorados
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Justin Wall
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Charlie Wilson Duo, 6:30p
Our Place (Foley) — Last Call Rodeo
Soul Kitchen— Testify – Rage Against the Machine
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Travis, 5p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim, 11a / Westside Players, 5p
Waves DI— Mud Bucket
Willie’s Place— Shannon Pierce and Friends, 6p
SUN. MAR 31
Big Beach Brewing— Corey Rezner, 2p
Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Red Clay Strays, 6p
Blues Tavern— Vickie Bailey Trio
Callaghan’s— Shannon McNally
Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Sinatra Sunday, 5:30p
Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a
Felix’s— Leonard Houstin
Flora-Bama— Ryan Balthrop Duo, 12p / Trevor Finlay, 1p / Just a Little Rusty, 1:30p / Al & Cathy, 2p / Mike Diamond, 2p / Brittany Grimes, 5p / Lucky Doggs, 5:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Ja Rhythm, 10p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p
Listening Room— Chip Herrington Jazz5
Manci’s— Light Travelers
Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Robbeaux & Les, 4p
Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Brittany Grimes
Waves DI— Rambling Bob & Wyoming Tim
MON. APR 1
Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p / Johnny Hayes, 8p / Petty and Pace, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Chauncy Crandall, 5p
TUES. APR 2
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Brickyard—
Butch Cassidy’s— Andy MacDonald
Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Mario Mena, 8p / Bruce Smelley, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p
