Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.
WED. MAR 4
Bluegill— Matt Neese, 6p
Blues Tavern— The Band “US”
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jimmy Lumpkin, 6p
Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster w/special guest Molly Thomas
Felix’s— Roger Fleshman, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— The Mac’s, 11a / Neil Dover, 2p / Brandon Elder, 5:30p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p / Erath Old Band, 10p / Bruce Smelley, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Adam Holt, 5p
Manci’s— Emily Stuckey and Karl Langley
Old Majestic Brewing Co— Corey Reznor, 6pm
Veets— Brittany Grimes, 8p
THURS. MAR 5
Bluegill— Emily Stuckey Duo, 6p
Blues Tavern— Marcus & Ebony
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Electric Piano Bar— Zac Goodman, Paul T, 7p
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Rhonda Hart Trio, 10:30a / Jack Robertson AKA Big Earl, 2p / The Steve & Joe Piano Show, 5:30p / Mark Sherrill & Friends, 6p / Bruce Smelley Band, 10p / Erath Old Duo, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Chauncy Crandall, 5p
Manci’s— Brittany Grimes
Veets— Johnny Hayes, 8p
Wet Willie’s— Dauphin Street Stompers, 8:30p
FRI. MAR 6
Beau Rivage— Gladys Knight, 8p
Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Light Travelers w/Adam Holt, 6p
Blues Tavern— Bosco’s AllStars
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Rock Bottom, 6p
Electric Piano Bar— Lacey Troutman, Paul T, 7p
Felix’s— Bust Duo, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Davis Nix & James Wamble, 1p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Brandon Elder, 4p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / The Scott Koehn Project, 6p / Tony Ray Thompson Band, 6p / Wes Loper, 6p / Charlie Argo Duo, 8p / Spencer Maige and The Reckless, 10p / Request Line, 10:15p Erath Old Band, 10:30p
LuLu’s— J.E.R.I., 5p
Manci’s— Laurie Ann Armour w/Symone French
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne)— The Tree-Oh, 7p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile)— Matt Neese Duo, 6:30p
Quail Creek— Barstow Revival, 3:45p
The River Pub— Jesse Ledbetter, 9p
Veets— Fat Lincoln, 9p
SAT. MAR 7
Bluegill— Alexa, 12p / Fat Lincoln, 6p
Blues Tavern— Disciple of the Crow
Bobs Downtown Diner— Dauphin Street Stompers, 9:30a
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Adam Holt Duo, 6p
Electric Piano Bar— Lacey Troutman, Paul T, 7p
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 11a / Charlie Argo, 1p / Roxy & The Magic Johnsons, 1p / Erath Old Trio, 2p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Brandon Blackburn, 4p / Brandon Elder, 5p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Charlie Argo Duo, 6p / Hung Jury, 6p / Erath Old Duo, 8p / Ben Jernigan Band, 10p /
Brandon Elder Duo, 10:15p / Spencer Maige and The Reckless, 10:30p
The Garage— Hollywood Vagabonds, 9p
LuLu’s— Wes Loper, 5p
Manci’s— Camm Lewis
The People’s Room— Honeyboy and Boots
Veets— MidLife Crisis, 9p
SUN. MAR 8
Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p / Tip Tops, 6p
Blues Tavern— The Band “US”
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p
Callaghan’s— Andew Duhon
Felix’s— Leonard Houstin, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Spencer Maige, 12p / Brandon Elder, 1p / Perdido Brothers, 1:30p / Charlie Argo, 2p / Wes Loper, 2p / Mason Henderson, 5p / Smokey Otis Band, 5:30p / Al and Cathy, 6p / Charlie Argo, 6p / Mario Mena Band, 10p / Spencer Maige, 10:15p / Jenna McClelland Band, 10:30p
LuLu’s— Tropic Flyers, 5p
Manci’s— Jimmy Lumpkin and Brenda Bledsoe
Willie’s Place— Sons of Felix (Shannon and Andy Pierce), 2p
MON. MAR 9
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p
Felix’s— David Chastang, 6:30p
Flora-Bama— Petty and Pace, 2p / Adam Hood, 2:30p / Adam Doleac , 3:30p / Riley Green, 4:45p / Justin Jeansonne, 5:30p / Wes Loper, 6p / Mike Ryan, 6:30p / Bruce Smelley Band, 9p / Saucy FuzZ, 10p / Request Line, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Albert Simpson, 5p
TUES. MAR 10
Bluegill— Ty Taylor and Friends, 6p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p
Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell
Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Zachary Diedrich, 5:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Johnny Hayes Band, 10p / Trevor Finlay, 10:15p
LuLu’s— Albert Simpson, 5p
