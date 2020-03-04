Flora-Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 11a / Charlie Argo, 1p / Roxy & The Magic Johnsons, 1p / Erath Old Trio, 2p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Brandon Blackburn, 4p / Brandon Elder, 5p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Charlie Argo Duo, 6p / Hung Jury, 6p / Erath Old Duo, 8p / Ben Jernigan Band, 10p /

Flora-Bama— Davis Nix & James Wamble, 1p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Brandon Elder, 4p / The “Big Earl” Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / The Scott Koehn Project, 6p / Tony Ray Thompson Band, 6p / Wes Loper, 6p / Charlie Argo Duo, 8p / Spencer Maige and The Reckless, 10p / Request Line, 10:15p Erath Old Band, 10:30p

Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper.

