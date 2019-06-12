Carley stopped for gas on the way to a Wednesday night church service in Mobile this past March, texting her mom, Erin, to let her know she made it. The family rule was to text at all stops. Arriving at the destination. Leaving the destination. Just to let her parents know everything was OK.

Thirty minutes passed. Plenty of time to drive from the gas station to the church. No text from Carley. Her dad, Jeff, checked the GPS app but there was no pinpoint for her location. Her phone did not take his call.

“My gut knew something was wrong,” Erin said. “We called 911 before we drove to the gas station looking for her.”

Carley was a high school senior who helped lead worship on Sundays in her youth group. Just two weeks earlier, Carley sent Erin a text that said, “I am so very blessed to have you in my life! Your advice, your help, your love, it all means so much to me.

I am forever grateful for such an amazing mother. Everything I am, you have helped me to be.”

“She is a good girl who is going to ministry school in the fall,” Erin said. “I never dreamed she would leave everything and go willingly to someone we didn’t know.”

This is a typical family with four kids and two Golden Retrievers. Erin got home from work that day and put a pot of chili on the stove. They talked of the whole family going to the church event, but Erin and Jeff were tired and let Carley go alone.

“I hugged her extra long before she left,” Erin said. “I told her I love her and to let us know when she got to the gas station and the church.”

When Erin and Jeff arrived at the gas station, they saw Carley’s car parked on the side, but she was gone. Friends and police officers arrived to help. Erin collapsed on the ground, praying to God to pro- tect her daughter. Carley had been missing for more than an hour and blocked friends and family from social media accounts to avoid being found.

“We posted her disappearance on Facebook asking for help because it felt so urgent,” Erin said. “Nothing in me thought this was a choice she made.”

Soon, a few unblocked friends Carley had overlooked saw activity from her on social media — a sign she was alive and involved in her disappearance. Detectives pinged her phone.

That night Carley pumped gas and parked her car, getting into a vehicle with a man she secretly met on Instagram three weeks before. He drove her across the bay to a motel room in Foley. He was 19 and stopped by once to see Carley at work, her parents later learned. She said she thought it was love, but knew her family would not approve.

Surprised to find another man waiting in the motel room when they arrived, Carley said she got nervous and realized she was in over her head. A few minutes later cell phones in the room began buzzing with notifications that she was a missing person.

Both men had criminal records. Their focus shifted from Carley to avoiding more time in jail. Carley called Jeff. A Mobile police officer picked her up and brought her home. The family was unable to press charges because the age of consent is 16 in Alabama, and Carley went willingly.

“What if we had hesitated to get help and they raped her?” Erin asked. “What else would they have done with her? She is safe at home, but we are both going through counseling.”

Erin said she is a mom who is in touch with her kids, checking phones and recognizing changes in behavior. But she was alarmed by how much she had missed and how easy secret relationships and messages are to hide.

“We discovered dozens of guys on Snapchat who sent her requests for pictures, or were talking a certain way. Kids are giving their trust to the wrong