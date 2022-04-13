One day last fall, my mother called to tell me her legs were hurting. I instructed her to prop her feet up and get some rest and I would bring my newborn daughter over for a visit in the morning. But by the next day, her legs had only gotten worse. For some reason, she was no longer able to walk. An ambulance picked her up and took her to the E.R.

Blood clots, the doctors told us. They were all through her legs. Thinners could possibly take care of them, but that wouldn’t get to the root of the problem. Cancer, which she had supposedly beat a few years prior, had metastasized and hungrily spread to her lymph nodes and surrounding organs. It was untreatable. Terminal. She may not even make it through the night.

My sister and I were in shock. Our mother had been fine just a few days before, playing with our children and teasing us that they would grow up to be just as hard-headed as we were. While my mother was in the hospital, we didn’t leave her side. I laid in bed with her, helped her write updates for her Facebook page and listened to stories about her life that she had never shared with us before.

She told us that when she was in her early 20s, she had wanted to get as far away from her childhood in Montgomery as she could. So, she moved to Philadelphia and got a job as a cocktail waitress. Our mother, a lifelong teetotaler, had been a cocktail waitress. And when men would ask her out, she said, she would order the only thing she really knew how.

“Courvoisier with a twist,” she said, laughing. “That was my drink.”

I laughed too. Courvoisier? I had never had that before, let alone knew how to spell it. I sounded it out and typed it into a note on my phone while she continued recounting tales, some comically tall, about the 66 years she had spent on this Earth, and the many, many things she had still hoped to witness in her grandchildren’s lives.

She did make it through the night, and the week. So, we took her back to her house and rearranged it to accommodate her new wheelchair and very different life. My sister and I took turns staying with her for months, learning on the fly how to be nurses and lawyers and accountants and chaplains and all of the other things caregivers have to be that no one really tells you about.

Back in Mobile one night, I went to the liquor store. As I was checking out, a display set up at the register caught my eye — rows and rows of long-necked bottles of Cognac. I read the label a few times, trying to recall my high school French lessons. Was this the Ca-vas-e-ay my mother drank when she was young and naïve and randomly living in Pennsylvania? The thought of that made me smile, so I bought a bottle and took it home, tucking it behind the wine on our shelf.

My mother died in February. I shared the news on her Facebook page, and the post was met with hundreds of comments, mostly from people I had never even heard of before. They wrote about how my mother had touched their lives; how she had made them laugh and encouraged them to keep their faith, as she kept hers, even in the darkest of times; how she was going to live on through them and through us, through our children.

My 9-month-old daughter is starting to stand now. Watching her bobble around really makes me miss my mom. So does hearing Keith Urban songs on the radio. So does smelling Chick-fil-A fries. So does about a million other little things that I never expected to associate with my mother, but I do, like that silly little bottle of Courvoisier in the kitchen.