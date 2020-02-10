A Mobile Fire-Rescue engine will lead the procession, as the Mystics of Time parade will run backwards this year to help celebrate the organization’s history.

The Mystics of Time held their inaugural parade in 1949. This year’s queen Allison Eizabeth Leavitt, the great-granddaughter of the first Father Time, is quite proud of her family’s part in MOT history.

“The MOTs have been a huge part of my family’s traditions,” Leavitt said in a statement. “Looking back, I remember as a little girl, being in awe of the dragons, marshalls, floats and Father Time, but I especially admired the Queen. To serve as queen this year and have this experience with my family is amazing, and I am thoroughly enjoying it.”

In addition to starting with a firetruck, the parade on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. will continue with re-creations of actual floats from every decade through today.. This year’s parade running in reverse will feature the fire-breathing dragons as the grand finale.