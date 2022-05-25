The NAIA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships will take place May 25-27 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex. Credit: Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports & Events

The Gulf Shores/Orange Beach (GSOB) Sports & Events and the city of Gulf Shores will host the 70th annual National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships Wednesday through Friday. This marks the eighth straight season for the events in Baldwin County.

The competitions will take place at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex. Approximately 1,300 student-athletes from colleges across the country will contend for the championship titles in various track and field disciplines, while having the opportunity to experience Alabama’s coastal communities.

“The NAIA has become part of our extended family,” said Michelle Russ, vice president of sales, sports and events for GSOB Sports & Events. “Student-athletes, fans and families come to our beach towns each year to compete and leave behind a lasting effect far beyond economic impact. These servant leaders invest in our community through the NAIA’s Champions of Character program and many families extend their stays or come back for vacations when they fall in love with the area.”

Part of the NAIA’s mission is to make an impact beyond athletics within each community where it competes. Teams will participate in a Teaming Up for Character event benefiting the Christian Service Center’s backpack program as part of the NAIA’s Champions of Character program.

The local community is invited to join in and donate designated items beforehand or during the event. Those interested in contributing may contact Ashley Wilson at [email protected]

LOCAL FLAVOR

The University of Mobile (UM) will be well represented in Gulf Shores. The Rams recently competed in the Carey Last Chance hosted by William Carey University in Hattiesburg for the final opportunity to qualify for the NAIA Championships.

In the Carey Last Chance, Jhanya Quinones was the lone Ram to qualify for events in Hattiesburg. She qualified in two more events, in addition to the women’s 4×400 relay, which she and three teammates qualified for last month.

Quinones qualified in the women’s 200 meters with a time of 24.65 seconds, placing her second overall in the event. Additionally, Quinones qualified in the women’s long jump with a mark of 5.80 meters, earning the junior a first-place finish.

The UM women’s outdoor track and field team managed to claim back-to-back Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) championships this season and then took first overall out of 10 teams in the Carey Last Chance. On the men’s side, UM placed sixth overall in Hattiesburg out of 11 competing teams.

Mobile head track and field coach Andy Canegitta will travel to Gulf Shores with Quinones and the following student-athletics who hope to come home with national honors:

Anna Cabrera – 100-meter hurdles, heptathlon; Devin Christopher – 4×100 relay; Myla Edwards – 4×100 relay; Shawnessy Edwards – 4×400 relay; Fedra Florentin – shot put; Latavia Jack – 4×100 relay; Jerenie Jackson – 4×100 relay; Samantha Mansur – 4×100 relay; Joseph Moses III – 100-meter dash, 4×100 relay; Jaleel Murphy – 4×100 relay; Jalicia Neal – high jump; Elyssa Paulding – discus; Kevin Richardson – 4×100 relay; Kari Watts – 400-meter hurdles, 4×400 relay; Preston Webb – half-marathon; and Rayvion Williams – 4×400 relay.

COLLEGE HONORS

The SSAC has released its Women’s Outdoor Track and Field award winners. Andy Canegitta was named Coach of the Year for the second straight time. Now in his seventh season with UM, he has earned conference coach of the year honors three times.

Fedra Florentin, the freshman from Uruguay, took home the SSAC Women’s Outdoor Freshman Field Athlete of the Year honor. She swept the award during both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons in the SSAC. At the outdoor track and field conference championship this year, Florentin set the conference championship record in the shot put event with a mark of 13.77 meters. The effort also smashed the national under-23 record and school record at UM.

Mobile saw 17 members selected to all-conference teams in this year’s awards. On the first-team unit with Florentin were Jhanya Quinones – 4×400 relay, 200 meters; Kari Watts – 4×400 relay; Shawnessy Edwards – 4×400 relay; Rayvion Williams – 4×400 relay; Anna Cabrera – javelin; and Elyssa Paulding – discus, hammer.

The SSAC also released the Men’s Outdoor Track and Field award winners. A total of five members of the UM team were selected to all-conference teams this year, with four being named to the SSAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field First-Team All-Conference team.

Joseph Moses III placed first in two events at this year’s conference championship, being the only Ram to do so this season. He placed first in the men’s 100 meters, while earning a first-place finish in the men’s 4×100 relay with teammates Devin Christopher, Jaleel Murphy and Kevin Richardson. Moses III, Christopher, Murphy and Richardson all earned spots on the SSAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field First-Team All-Conference team.

University of South Alabama track and field student-athlete Sierra Knight was one of 17 university students recognized and awarded a medallion at the inaugural Jaguar Senior Medallion Society induction ceremony.

The Jaguar Senior Medallion Society recognizes student leaders for their achievements and contributions to the University of South Alabama community. These awards signify the highest level of achievement for student engagement and leadership.

Knight, a pole vaulter from Seguin, Texas, is majoring in biology, and last spring earned two top-10 finishes, including a personal-best mark of 3.20 meters in the pole vault at the Jaguar Opener. In total, she has collected six top-10 finishes and one top-5 finish in her time at USA.