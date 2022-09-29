Should police be identified when they use lethal force? Department policies may differ more than opinions on the issue.

One South Alabama mayor, however, is declining to even answer questions concerning his city’s protocols in the wake of a local officer being involved in a deadly shooting in August. Questions surrounding law enforcement transparency have been swirling over the Baldwin County seat of Bay Minette over the past month, following the officer-involved shooting death of 32-year-old Otis “OJ” French Jr. during a traffic stop.

On Aug. 20, French was pulled over by Bay Minette police on Lower Street for a broken tail light, according to official statements. After being asked to step out of the car to inspect the infraction, a preliminary report states French became “combative,” pushed an officer down, and attempted to flee. The officer attempted to stun French unsuccessfully, and another hand-to-hand fight began.

During this altercation, French reportedly managed to take the stun gun and was repeatedly using it on the officer when the officer shot and killed him. An investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, a special department composed of representatives from law enforcement agencies in Baldwin County, including Bay Minette Police Department and its Police Chief Al Tolbert, who sits on its board.

During a press conference, officials with the major crimes unit reiterated the agency’s policy of not releasing body camera footage and declined to identify the officer out of “respect for everyone’s privacy.”

Major Crimes Lt. Andre Reid told reporters the officer was on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation was being conducted by the city. A report of the incident will be presented to a Baldwin County grand jury, which will ultimately determine if criminal charges are warranted. No timeframe for when those results should be expected has been shared.

However, now more than a month after the incident and as questions have arisen concerning a history of misconduct, the identity of the officer involved remains concealed.

A tale of two agencies

By way of comparison, the handling of the Bay Minette incident has been very different than that of a Mobile County officer-involved shooting in March, which resulted in the death of Kenneth Lee Sikes, 37.

While executing an arrest warrant at Sikes’ residence in Semmes, deputies and U.S. Marshals deployed tear gas into his home. Sikes fled out the back door and was pursued by Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies. According to an official synopsis of the events, Sikes turned and charged those officers while armed with a kitchen knife. Five deputies shot Sikes multiple times, killing him. All five of those deputies’ names were released to media two days later.

Lori Myles, Public Affairs Director of MCSO, told Lagniappe prompt disclosure of those involved in critical events is a formal policy in the agency’s standard operating procedures. She said deputies are identified between 24 and 48 hours after an incident, regardless of an investigation by a broader agency.

The first 24 hours are provided to officers and victims’ families in order for them to decompress, speak with a chaplain, consult family, and seek counseling, she said.

Why? Myles said the policy was made during the rise of social media.

Due the rapid dissemination of information online, Myles said MCSO leaders believed it necessary to provide timely details.

“You have to beat the bad information,” Myles said.

No standard policies

The rationale for when or when not to identify officers is arbitrary and abused, argues Clark Neily, a senior vice president for legal studies at the Cato Institute, a public policy think tank based in Washington, D.C.

Neily said policies on releasing officer names vary from agency to agency, and he believes decisions to withhold or release information can both be made in good faith. He said there can be genuine concerns about identifying an officer when certain facts remain unclear and releasing certain information can carry the potential to jeopardize a criminal investigation.

On the other hand, Neily said there are departments that “play games” when determining how and when they disclose information to the public.

“They’ll use any prerogative they can to withhold this information and it’s very much a circle-the-wagons, Thin-Blue-Line mentality,” Neily said.

Neily argued the law enforcement lobby has pushed to create a general policy landscape where there is no obligation to disclose officer information regardless of circumstances. If there are rules or standards, he said there are little-to-no consequences if they don’t abide by them.

“I think the rationale for not releasing an officer’s name in the wake of a potentially problematic shooting is generally not strong,” Neily said. “You’ll hear they don’t want to put a target on the officer’s back or get them stalked. I suppose that could happen, and it probably has happened in the past, but I think it’s pretty clearly a rationale that is subject to abuse and is probably more often abused than valid.”

Neily said some agencies believe they should withhold officer names to avoid undue public criticism or damage to their reputation.

“Well, guess what? They do the same thing to citizens all the time,” Neily said. “They put pictures of people’s mug shots up when somebody’s been arrested, et cetera, et cetera.”

Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Chiefs of Police Association, said there are no guiding rules for if or how agencies release officers’ names, and it boils down to the preference of each department’s leadership.

This distinction between agencies is reflected locally. While MCSO has a codified standard for releasing names, the Mobile Police Department (MPD) does not. An MPD spokesperson told Lagniappe it has no timeframe and releasing officers’ names is handled on a case-by-case basis.

Irwin, who is also the police chief for the city of Leeds, said his agency follows a probable cause standard when deciding to identify individuals, both for his officers and private citizens. He acknowledged a general restriction preventing officers’ names from being released due to an ongoing investigation doesn’t exist.

In lethal force and self–defense incidents, Irwin said, he does not publicly identify parties involved unless probable cause has been formalized through an arrest or a grand jury indictment. He said doing so puts individuals at risk of retaliation or harassment.

“There has to be probable cause that the officer or the citizen committed a criminal act,” Irwin said. “I’m not gonna say that John Q. Citizen is a suspect or a defendant if I don’t have probable cause to take before a judge to get a warrant for their arrest.”

Myles, with the Mobile Sheriff’s office, said none of the deputies involved in Sikes’ shooting death were targeted after they were identified, and she could not recall an instance where the policy has led to explicit retaliation. She said when law enforcement is open with information, the public typically remains satisfied.

Radio silence in Bay Minette

It is unclear if Bay Minette officials will ever formally identify the officer involved in French’s death, though the name of one officer has been repeated multiple times by citizens close to the investigation.

A group calling themselves the “Bay Minette Justice League” formed in response to French’s death in August. The group has held demonstrations calling for a transparent investigation and disputing the framing of law enforcement’s report of the incident. League organizer Joshua Brown said there is no precedent for French being “combative.”

The League is also raising questions about the background of the officer they believe was involved and has taken to social media to question allegations the officer has been fired from multiple law enforcement agencies in the past for misconduct.

In attempts to independently verify and answer those questions, Lagniappe contacted numerous Bay Minette city officials. Each of them refused to confirm the officer’s identity both on and off the record.

Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills told Lagniappe last week he couldn’t comment due to a “pending investigation” or even discuss the employment status of the unnamed officer when asked if the officer had been reinstated to the line of duty.

Lagniappe submitted follow-up questions Tuesday, asking Wills for details on when, or if, the officer would ever be identified and why a “pending investigation” prevented the city from providing information.

“Thanks for your inquiry. I have no comment at this time,” Wills wrote in an email.