Lagnia-POD S2, Ep28

Well, that’s a wrap for the Nappie Awards 2022! Congratulations to all of our winners.

This week’s episode of Lagniappe’s award-winning podcast opens by commemorating the Nappie Awards’ 20th season. This year’s contest featured a record 1.54 million votes from all 50 states — even some from other countries. Join us in saying congratulations!

We shift in our second segment to talk with our illustrious sportswriter, Tommy Hicks, about Spring Hill College’s Historic Stan Galle Field. There may or may not have been an oak tree set fire to expand the field.

Our third section is a lightning round with Dale Liesch and Scott Johnson who discuss annexation, the convention center and gang war.

All this and more by hitting play.

If you missed last week’s episode, you can find it here