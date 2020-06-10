Band: An Evening with Pearl Clarkin

Date: Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Venue: The Peoples Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., thepeoplesroommobile.com

Tickets: $20 by calling 251-367-4599

The Peoples Room of Mobile has emerged from quarantine. Tucked away at the foot of St. Francis Street, this Azalea City listening room has spent its lifespan providing local music enthusiasts with unforgettable performances from a variety of artists.

Along the way, The Peoples Room of Mobile has gathered a legion of dedicated patrons who have been waiting patiently for this venue to reopen. Now, the local music scene’s best kept secret is once again providing intimate performances in a sonically pristine environment.

This weekend, Pensacola Beach native Pearl Clarkin will be making a stop at The Peoples Room of Mobile. Clarkin was only 12 years old when she began performing in front of live audiences. Since then, this singer-songwriter has made the pilgrimage to Nashville, where she has been a regular at many iconic local venues such as The Bluebird Cafe. Clarkin is also a veteran of CMA Fest. With over 1,200 live performances logged, Clarkin has proven she has the talent and the drive to shoot to the top of the country music world.

Clarkin has spent the past year releasing a steady stream of singles upon the masses. In 2019, she broke into the Country Breakout Chart with “Girls of Summer.” This musical reflection of youth embodies Clarkin’s knack for mixing equal parts of pop country, twang and sugary vocal work to attract a variety of listeners.

Even though 2020 has been an eventful year, this promising country artist did not rest. Clarkin released two heartfelt country anthems: “Hollywood Love” and “Military Man.” The Peoples Room of Mobile’s relaxed, cozy atmosphere will be a chance for Clarkin to give the inside story behind these songs and more.