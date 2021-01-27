A rebranding announcement by NAI Mobile’s Allan Cameron and a lawsuit filed by the commercial real estate company against its former parent company appears to be fallout from a local agent’s peaceful protest outside the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

While the breach of contract lawsuit, filed by attorneys representing the local company, does not mention specifics of why NAI Global severed its relationship with the local group, Cameron confirmed in a phone interview it was related to broker/agent Pete Riehm’s presence with a local group outside the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 when riots broke out.

Riehm, who also hosts a local radio show and writes newspaper columns, accompanied a group of mostly senior citizens to protest on that day, but has said neither he nor anyone else in his group entered the Capitol or participated in any violent acts.

A friend of Riehm’s, who spoke to Lagniappe on background, confirmed he was on a bus and doing local press at the time rioters began breaching the Capitol.

Cameron said a link to video of one of Riehm’s television interviews that day was sent by someone to the owners of NAI Global, and they demanded he be fired from the company. When Cameron and the company’s management refused to do so, their website and emails were almost immediately shut down.

“It was less than an hour,” Cameron said. “When we received the letter that NAI Global was ending the management agreement, we didn’t really think immediately about how it would impact our email and website, but somebody did some research, checked and confirmed it.”

NAI Global is owned by C-III Capital Partners. Its website says it is “a controlled affiliate of Island Capital Group LLC, a leading international merchant bank.” Island Capital’s CEO is Andrew L. Farkas.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Mobile, is vague about the reason for the fracture, only specifying that New America Network Inc. prematurely ended the local group’s “NAI Global Member Agreement” Jan. 15.

Court records indicate the two entities entered into the agreement Nov. 21, 2017. Attorneys for NAI Mobile wrote the company has “complied at all times with its obligations under the agreement.”

In the lawsuit, attorneys for NAI Mobile claim the local commercial real estate firm was forced to spend money it shouldn’t have needed to after the parent company took away its website. The wrongful termination of the agreement will lead what was known as NAI Mobile to spend more than $100,000. The company is asking for damages of $75,000, according to the lawsuit.

While the lawsuit was filed by attorneys with Burr & Forman, Lagniappe has learned the case has been transferred over to Steve Martino at Taylor Martino.

Cameron said the local company is planning a new website and logo as part of the rebranding. He said customers of the firm can expect everything else to stay about the same.

“The level of service to our clients will not diminish,” Cameron said.

A retired Navy commander, Riehm was honored in October as the area’s veteran of the year. Cameron said he was happy to stick up for Riehm, despite the legal fight it brought on.

“It was the right thing to do,” he said. “Pete’s a partner, a friend and he’s a good businessman and a great family person and that’s who we are.”