A small part of a massive federal spending bill recently signed into law will bring a $12 million investment to Foley on a project the city has been chasing nearly eight years.

“This project dates back to around 2011, 2012 when the armory first reached out to the city about possibly putting a super armory in Foley,” City Administrator Michael Thompson said. “The mayor and council worked with them, including designating some acreage over in the Foley Beach Express (FBE) Industrial Park for site location.”

The design work for the new National Guard facility was approved about two years ago, Thompson said, and the new funding will pay for the actual construction. The new facility will be located on about 30 acres the city owns.

“Once built, the city will receive the property behind City Hall or the current armory in a land swap for the property designated to them by the city previously,” Thompson said. “The federal appropriation of funds for these projects take a number of years, but we are very pleased to see it getting close to construction.”

The new building will have about 100,000 square feet of heated and cooled space and a covered area of about 25,000 square feet that would be used for vehicle and equipment storage. This will be complementary to a facility the guard has built on an adjacent parcel.

“During this process, they came to the city about a diesel/mechanical shop as well,” Thompson said. “That project was also allocated some space at the FBE Industrial Park by the mayor/council and it has been constructed and is now operational.”

Thompson said the new armory would have a significant economic impact in Foley.

“The super armory consolidates a number of smaller armories into one larger facility and brings soldiers in on weekends for training,” Thompson said. “Many times, they are allowed to bring family/spouses. We anticipate they could bring as many as 200 soldiers in at a time who would, of course, stay in Foley hotels while training.”

Foley’s project is one of three military projects funded in Alabama with the passage of the bill for a total of about $84 million spent in the state. The other two projects are at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal and the Anniston Army Depot. About 13 smaller armories would be closed to create the consolidated super armory.

Mayor John Koniar said the building would have a restaurant-quality kitchen and be available for larger community events in addition to serving as a recruiting tool for the National Guard.

“It’s a win-win situation for everyone,” Koniar said when the project was first proposed. “It might even give us space where the high school wouldn’t have to have the prom in Daphne.”

Another part of the spending plan would provide about $378 million in a construction account for a Regional Dredge Demonstration Program in the central Gulf of Mexico. According to reports, this part of the bill could help pay for the proposed dredging and widening of the Mobile Harbor shipping channel.