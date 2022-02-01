National Signing Day is set Wednesday, and while it doesn’t carry the same impact as in previous years before the creation of the early signing period, it is still an important date for many athletes. Not only will many football players be announcing their college choices, but so will some who play baseball, softball, soccer and other sports, as well as those who will sign grants-in-aid for swimming, volleyball, tennis ands golf.

Several schools in the area have scheduled signing ceremonies, including Vigor, St. Paul’s, Fairhope, Theodore and McGill-Toolen.

South Alabama’s football team is expected to add a few players to its Class of 2022, but only a few. Head coach Kane Wommack and his staff signed 11 players in the early signing period and have added nine players from the transfer portal, all nine of which are currently enrolled in classes and expected to take part in spring drills when they begin in mid-March.

The nine transfer players include QB Carter Bailey (Toledo), OL Dontae Lewis (Florida State) and Dl Daniel Foster-Allen (Auburn), who played his prep career at St. Paul’s and has four seasons of eligibility remaining. The Jags have also signed three players from Indiana and three from Ole Miss. The Indiana players, each of whom played for Wommack when he was defensive coordinator for the Hoosiers, include DL C.J. Person, LB D.K. Bonhomme and LB James Miller. Former Ole Miss players include TE Demarcus Thomas (who played at Saraland), DB Jalen James and DB Jamar Richardson.